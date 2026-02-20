All About John Stamos' Stunning Wife Caitlin

The childbirth process certainly didn't appear to deter Caitlin McHugh from having more kids. Just two months after welcoming son Billy into the world, the podcaster revealed to ET that she and husband John Stamos planned on expanding their clan as soon as possible.

"Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he's gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him," McHugh reasoned. "He needs [siblings] to keep him grounded. If he's the only one, he'll get way too much love because there hasn't been a child on either side of our family in quite some time."

Sadly, despite their best efforts, the couple has yet to add to their brood, as of this writing. Speaking to InTouch Weekly in 2025, McHugh acknowledged that the situation is unlikely to change. "It would have to be a miracle if it happens again. We've tried for many, many years. So now we're like, 'We've got one great kid, we'll give him all of our love, and if another one comes along, great.'"