Pam Bondi's Gaudy Diamond Ring Proved Just How Thin-Skinned Donald Trump Really Is

Pam Bondi has faced some salacious rumors despite her efforts to keep her private life separate from her public roles. Among them is that Bondi might be secretly married to John Wakefield, her partner since about 2017. The biggest piece of evidence to support the rumor is the massive diamond ring she wears on her ring finger. She may not want people to know the status of her relationship, but she certainly doesn't mind people looking at it. Its sheer size even showed just how thin-skinned Donald Trump is — literally. Trump has claimed he cut his hand on Bondi's ring at the Republican National Convention in 2024, an incident he brings up frequently, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2025.

In January 2026, he played down the high-five incident. "The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut," he told The Wall Street Journal in a separate report. Despite the size of her ring and the prominent role it has taken in her complicated relationship with the president, Bondi officially remains unmarried. Interestingly enough, Trump gave yet another hint that her marital status isn't what meets the eye.

Win Mcnamee/Getty

That's because he used an interesting title to refer to Wakefield during Bondi's swearing-in ceremony in February 2025. "I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband," he said (via Fox News). "I hate being around him. He looks too good." He may be a fan of her partner, but he sure doesn't care for her ring.