Pam Bondi's Gaudy Diamond Ring Proved Just How Thin-Skinned Donald Trump Really Is
Pam Bondi has faced some salacious rumors despite her efforts to keep her private life separate from her public roles. Among them is that Bondi might be secretly married to John Wakefield, her partner since about 2017. The biggest piece of evidence to support the rumor is the massive diamond ring she wears on her ring finger. She may not want people to know the status of her relationship, but she certainly doesn't mind people looking at it. Its sheer size even showed just how thin-skinned Donald Trump is — literally. Trump has claimed he cut his hand on Bondi's ring at the Republican National Convention in 2024, an incident he brings up frequently, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2025.
In January 2026, he played down the high-five incident. "The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut," he told The Wall Street Journal in a separate report. Despite the size of her ring and the prominent role it has taken in her complicated relationship with the president, Bondi officially remains unmarried. Interestingly enough, Trump gave yet another hint that her marital status isn't what meets the eye.
That's because he used an interesting title to refer to Wakefield during Bondi's swearing-in ceremony in February 2025. "I just want to introduce her very, very handsome husband," he said (via Fox News). "I hate being around him. He looks too good." He may be a fan of her partner, but he sure doesn't care for her ring.
Donald Trump has given many reasons for his bruised hand
Donald Trump may have cut his hand on Pam Bondi's ring, but that wasn't the only incident he has used to justify injury to his hand. Ever since the start of his second presidency in January 2025, Trump's frequently bruised hand has raised eyebrows. Upon his return from the World Economic Forum in January 2026, he once again played down the gnarly bruise on his hand (seen above). "I clipped it on the table, so I put a little, what do they call it? Cream on it. But I clipped it," he told LiveNOW.
Previously, Trump and his team claimed that the bruises were a testament to his hard work. "President Trump is a man of the people. ... President Trump has bruises on his hand because he's constantly working and shaking hands all day every day," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement in February 2025 (via NBC News). In the 2026 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump expressed regret over undergoing cardiovascular imaging in late 2025 because it drew attention to his health. "In retrospect, it's too bad I took it because it gave them a little ammunition," he said.
Trump, who was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in July 2025, also attributed the frequent bruising on his hands to aspirin, which he has been taking larger-than-recommended doses of for blood thinning for more than 25 years. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?" he said.