The Shady Side Of Tyra Banks

Tiffany Richardson's exit in the 4th season of "America's Next Top Model" provided one of the show's most memorable moments, and it also provided another example of how host Tyra Banks takes absolutely no prisoners. The iconic, meme-spawning incident occurred just before Richardson and fellow eliminee Rebecca Epley were about to leave the set. And it's fair to say that Banks didn't take kindly to the former speaking up for herself. After telling her to be quiet, the supermodel couldn't contain her fury, shouting (via BuzzFeed), "I have never in my life yelled at a girl like this. When my mother yells like this it's because she loves me. I was rooting for you, we were all rooting for you! How dare you!"

And Banks wasn't done there, either. "Learn something from this!" she yelled (via Business Insider). "When you go to bed at night, you lay there and you take responsibility for yourself," she went on to scream at a decibel level that had every viewer turning down the volume on their remotes. "Because nobody's going to take responsibility for you. You rolling your eyes ... it's because you've heard it all before." The show's creator ended her remarkable rant by again demanding that Richardson take responsibility for herself. According to the object of her ire, however, what we saw on television was only a fraction of the verbal abuse she received.