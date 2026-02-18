Kaitlan Collins Gives Trump The Middle Finger In The Chicest Way On Colbert

Kaitlan Collins threw subtle shade at Donald Trump when she appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." The late-night appearance came following the CNN reporter's viral exchange where Trump went berserk on Collins earlier in the month. During a presser on February 3, she attempted to ask POTUS about the Epstein files, but Trump quickly cut her off. "You are the worst reporter. CNN has no ratings because of people like you," he said before unleashing a mini tirade. "You know, she's a young woman. I don't think I've ever seen you smile," he added.

When Collins sat down with Stephen Colbert a couple of weeks later, the host played a clip of the tense exchange on-air. The crowd loudly booed at the way Trump treated the CNN reporter, and Collins gave a low-key jab to the president by flashing a glowing smile at the audience. Colbert asked her about the commander in chief's crass remark. "I don't think it surprised me in the moment of the attack. The president has called me a lot of names," Collins responded, adding that it was an especially inappropriate time to smile, as the question she had asked Trump pertained to survivors from Epstein Island. Collins did share a silver lining from being publicly chastised by Trump. "Ever since that, everyone has been sending me pictures of me smiling," she told Colbert.

"The Late Show" shared the clip on YouTube, where users roasted Trump's uncouth behavior towards Collins. "It's almost as if spending time around Donnie makes women stop smiling altogether," one viewer wrote. "True just ask his wife lol," another added. That viral moment was not the first time Collins got on Trump's last nerve.