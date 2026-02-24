Donald Trump's Blonde Aide Natalie Harp Loves To Flaunt Her Killer Legs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Natalie Harp has been working as Donald Trump's aide since 2023. But her unique job duties, which include printing out news articles for the president, aren't the only reason that she stays in the press. Of course, we're talking about the affair rumors that have been circulating about Natalie Harp and Donald Trump over the years. There's also the inappropriate letters Harp purportedly wrote to the billionaire, which certainly haven't helped calm this Donald Trump rumor that won't go away.
Additionally, Trump's aide receives a lot of attention for the way that she dresses. Like many of the women employed by Trump, Harp subscribes to a particular aesthetic, which usually involves sporting bleached-blond hair, heavy MAGA makeup, and figure-sculpting professional wear. Harp particularly appears to enjoy wearing outfits that show off her legs.
One example is the time that the president's assistant was photographed wearing a two-piece suit, comprised of a black blazer and matching skirt that stopped just below her upper thigh. She brought the look together with a pair of nude heels that further elongated her legs. But this wasn't the only time that Harp flaunted her assets on the job.
Natalie Harp prefers leggy looks
Natalie Harp has worn several leggy looks during her tenure as Donald Trump's aide. In another photo, Harp boarded a plane while wearing a '60s-esque color-blocked dress. Featuring a short, bell-shaped skirt, the black, white, and tan garment once again highlighted her legs. She rounded off the look with loose curls and a pair of tan heels.
Of course, a woman can wear what she wants, so we're not dissing Harp's aesthetic preferences. That said, it's been suggested that Harp's outward appearance is one reason that Donald keeps her in his professional orbit. But it's more than just her being conventionally attractive. According to author Michael Wolff, who wrote "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," Donald prefers women around who remind him of his wife, Melania Trump.
While speaking with the Daily Beast, Wolff made the bold assertion that the president populates "his world with women who he, I suppose in another life — or at another stage of life — might have been involved with." He continued, "They look like Melania, in fact. So they're a kind of sexual surrogacy." Wolff also claimed that Trump's female staffers don't like each other because they're competing to be noticed by him. "He is always pitting them against one another, always choosing one over the other, and you have to fight for his... attention," he went on, adding, "And the one who gives him what he most wants is the one who is closest to him."