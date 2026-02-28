Dr. Phil's Wife Robin's Most Obvious Face Tune-Ups, According To A Plastic Surgeon

Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, and his wife, Robin McGraw, have been in the spotlight for decades. As public figures, they have attracted their fair share of speculation. Dr. Phil's shady side has made him an easy target for gossip, while Robin's changed face has sparked plastic surgery rumors. Despite her obvious transformation, Robin has consistently denied having undergone extensive cosmetic surgeries. However, Dr. Michael Omidi, a double board-certified facial and body plastic surgeon, told Nicki Swift that she can probably claim that because she is making a distinction between different procedures.

Omidi believes Robin, seen below in 2010 vs. 2025, has gotten plenty of Botox and fillers — and possibly fat grafting — to help counteract the effects of loss of laxity and loss of volume, the two main factors that produce the effects of an aging face. "Often these are done by nurses rather than plastic surgeons, so it's fair for someone to deny having had 'plastic surgery,'" he told us. That doesn't mean the injections can't lead to significant changes, especially if overdone. "Most likely, she has had filler placed — possibly a little too much or in suboptimal places," Omidi said. "Even small amounts in the wrong place can have significant outcomes."

Stefanie Keenan & Michael Kovac/Getty

While she consistently denies having plastic surgery, Robin has admitted to getting an eyebrow transplant. But that's it. And Omidi thinks she's telling the truth. "I would agree with her. I don't think she has had a facelift or surgical procedure," he said. It sounds like Robin is clinging to technicalities to maintain her narrative, but her tune-ups are undeniable.