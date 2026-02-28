Dr. Phil's Wife Robin's Most Obvious Face Tune-Ups, According To A Plastic Surgeon
Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, and his wife, Robin McGraw, have been in the spotlight for decades. As public figures, they have attracted their fair share of speculation. Dr. Phil's shady side has made him an easy target for gossip, while Robin's changed face has sparked plastic surgery rumors. Despite her obvious transformation, Robin has consistently denied having undergone extensive cosmetic surgeries. However, Dr. Michael Omidi, a double board-certified facial and body plastic surgeon, told Nicki Swift that she can probably claim that because she is making a distinction between different procedures.
Omidi believes Robin, seen below in 2010 vs. 2025, has gotten plenty of Botox and fillers — and possibly fat grafting — to help counteract the effects of loss of laxity and loss of volume, the two main factors that produce the effects of an aging face. "Often these are done by nurses rather than plastic surgeons, so it's fair for someone to deny having had 'plastic surgery,'" he told us. That doesn't mean the injections can't lead to significant changes, especially if overdone. "Most likely, she has had filler placed — possibly a little too much or in suboptimal places," Omidi said. "Even small amounts in the wrong place can have significant outcomes."
While she consistently denies having plastic surgery, Robin has admitted to getting an eyebrow transplant. But that's it. And Omidi thinks she's telling the truth. "I would agree with her. I don't think she has had a facelift or surgical procedure," he said. It sounds like Robin is clinging to technicalities to maintain her narrative, but her tune-ups are undeniable.
Robin McGraw likely spends thousands on cosmetic procedures
Robin McGraw may not have gone under the knife in the strict sense of the word, but she most likely spends a pretty penny in her attempts to counteract the effects of aging. Botox and fillers aren't exactly cheap, as Dr. Michael Omidi told Nicki Swift. "The price range depends on the amount of filler; in her case, if she goes in a few times a year, it could cost up to $10,000," he explained. That may not be an exorbitant amount for Hollywood folks, but Dr. Phil and Robin are rumored to be having money troubles, so maybe she'll ease up on the injections.
Time will tell, but for now, Robin can't convince anyone that her smooth face is due to skincare and sun avoidance alone. And if she comes to agree with folks who believe she may have gone too far, Omidi says it's not too late. For starters, fillers start to dissolve with time, which is why patients need to keep up with them to maintain their youthful appearance.
But if she wanted to speed up the process, professionals could help. "If hyaluronic acid was used (Juvaderm, Restylane, etc.), it can be reversed with hyaluronidase," Omidi said. As he explained, Robin wouldn't be the first person to have provoked harsh changes with fillers. It's very common. "Sometimes a little does magic and looks amazing. ... Unfortunately, there is only so much we can gain from adding volume before it starts looking unnatural," he said.