Katie Miller's Makeup Is Always A Muddy Disaster
Perfect makeup is something that the MAGA crowd never seems to get right. Katie Miller is no exception to this. She and her husband Stephen Miller are living a lavish life together in Trumpland — the ultimate breeding ground for the not-so-iconic "Republican makeup" trend. It's clear that Katie has certainly latched on to this trend with her muddy makeup she's known for rocking these days.
In most of Katie's pictures, such as the above snapshot from May 2025 and the below pic from February 2026, her makeup looks dry and flaky. This is usually a mark of a lack of proper moisturization, allowing makeup to cling to every open pore and wrinkle. What also creates the cakey makeup look that Katie often wears seems to be a combination of using the wrong shades that don't suit her and overdoing it on the foundation coverage. The conservative podcaster looks like she's straight out of Jersey Shore due to her overindulgent makeup style.
Katie tends to opt for a pale pink lip shade, which can also make her foundation look too thick or her blush too bright. Katie occasionally sports an unblended smoky eye as well, like in the picture above. This is common for "Republican makeup" but unfortunately weighs her face down, enhancing the appearance of tiredness and not flattering her eye shape in the slightest.
Katie Miller's 'Republican makeup' is less flashy than that of some other conservatives
The term "Republican makeup" began trending as people started to notice the very specific makeup looks that Republican and MAGA women often sport. This makeup can manifest in blotchy blending, too much powder, and foundation that's a few shades too dark. Women aren't the only victims of this trend. For Vice President JD Vance, it appears as his purported obsession with eyeliner to support his striking yet foreboding blue eyes.
While Katie Miller seems to keep it more natural than other MAGA women in her orbit, her makeup still suffers, but at least she's not alone. There are several MAGA stars with cakey makeup routines, including Kristi Noem, Riley Gaines, and Laura Loomer. The Trump family are also known for this type of makeup fail, often known for applying a nice and natural bright orange spray tan and a punch of bronzer across their cheeks. Like many of her contemporaries, Miller also looks like she wasn't totally immune to Mar-a-Lago face, possibly undergoing changes to her lips and nose. A nip and tuck seems like a vital step in achieving full Republican glam.