Up-Close Photos Of JD Vance Make His Eyeliner Obsession Undeniable

Since almost the very moment that Donald Trump announced him as his vice presidential running mate, JD Vance has faced allegations of using eyeliner. He did himself no favors at quelling the rumors when Vance's inaugural portrait was released in January 2025, shortly after he took his position in office. The image had an uncanny feel to it — the background looked almost like AI, and the VP's eyes were tinted in a way that almost looked gray.

When his portrait was released online, members of the Twitterati had a field day bashing Vance for seemingly adding eyeliner, as the upper waterline of his eyelids looked dark black. "Rocking the smokey eye!!" one person joked on X, formerly Twitter. Others were perplexed by his makeup strategy, or lack thereof. "What make-up artist worth salt would apply eyeliner and not pluck them eyebrows?" another person asked.

Before that, there had been plenty of chatter surrounding JD's use of eyeliner, and his wife, Usha Vance, was even asked point-blank if her husband had any assistance in achieving the darkened look. "They're all natural. I've always been jealous of those lashes," Usha told Puck in August 2024 via a representative. Despite her insistence that JD doesn't use eyeliner, some close-up photos make it seem more than likely that he uses some type of makeup.