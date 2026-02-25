The 2026 State Of The Union Address Was An Absolute Fashion Disaster For Everyone There
President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address of his second term was an absolute style nightmare come to life for anybody with eyes. Starting with POTUS himself, Trump's muddy makeup and thinning hair were more obvious than ever, and suddenly Trump's obsession with hats makes total sense. For some, it was the real star of the show. "Donald Trump's hair is looking crazy tonight," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipped. Even California Governor Gavin Newsom couldn't resist mocking the state of his locks, offering some of his hair gel.
The event also saw plenty of other familiar MAGA faces lined up in the audience. First Lady Melania Trump attended the event alongside her only son, Barron Trump, whose appearance at the 2026 SOTU was a major surprise given that it had been a while since his last public outing (the 2025 inauguration, to be exact.) Thankfully, there were no wide-brimmed hats concealing Melania's face during Donald's speech, but her outfit was about as exciting as watching paint dry, which is to say, completely unremarkable. So, without further ado, let's get into it, shall we?
Melania Trump's outfit had us yawning
Melania Trump's mission for the evening seemed simple: To blend in with the sea of men in near-identical grey suits. At the State of the Union address on February 24, 2026, the First Lady of the United States wore a gray Dolce and Gabbana pantsuit with a crisp, open-collared white button-down shirt, and Manolo Blahnik heels. The look was simple but super boring. The former model could've gone for something more elevated like Usha Vance's outfit — a chic satin blazer paired with matching black trousers. Now that's how you rock a power suit.
Ivanka Trump's skirt suit looked like it was made out of steel wool
President Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka Trump turned heads at the 2026 State of the Union address in a textured two-piece skirt suit designed by Oscar De La Renta. The former senior White House adviser's outfit reportedly set her back nearly $7,400 for the whole set, with the jacket alone retailing for almost $5,000, which is arguably way too much for something that so closely resembles steel wool. Sorry, not sorry! Ivanka completed her ensemble with a simple black clutch and matching pointed-toe heels. Welp. At least her hair looked great.
Pam Bondi missed the mark with her frumpy outfit
In yet another of her inappropriate outfits that Pam Bondi will never live down, the attorney general sported an oversized beige suit with a tiny brown belt looped around her waist to give it more structure and enhance her curves. Unfortunately, Bondi's blazer looked dowdy rather than stylish and didn't do much to accentuate her figure. Could she have borrowed this suit from her boyfriend, private equity firm founder John Wakefield, perhaps? The color was also drab and made her look completely washed out. And don't even get us started on that brassy blonde hair!
Lauren Boebert looked like she was ready to party
Lauren Boebert's congressional address outfit screamed partly girl more than politician, and her chosen ensemble for President Donald Trump's 2026 State of the Union address was no different. Boebert's super tight red frock that was too sexy and exposed an awful lot of leg for such an event. She completed the lewk with her signature glasses, red lipstick, and her usual blocky brows. "[If] that dress any tighter, and it'd be a compression stocking," one X user joked about the outfit. "As she trots along in full makeup and a skin tight red cocktail dress while at work," another reacted.
Why was Tiffany Trump dressed like a front desk receptionist?
Proudly sitting next to her siblings in the audience, President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, seemingly came straight from the office judging by her sparkly matching set with long sleeves, buttons, and a mandarin collar. Easily one of Tiffany Trump's most painfully boring outfits, the Georgetown grad has notably experienced a serious downfall in the style department lately. Say what you will about Ivanka Trump's skirt suit, but at least she managed to stand out.
Jennifer Hegseth's fall outfit was also a major snooze
Jennifer Hegseth, the wife of Secretary of
Defense War Pete Hegseth, arrived at the 2026 State of the Union in a brown trench coat, which she accessorized with a chunky gold necklace. And...that was it! Jennifer, who has been married to Pete since 2019, at least looked happy to accompany her husband for the big event at the U.S. Capitol. The couple arrived with their hands intertwined and big smiles on their faces, with Pete sporting a navy blue suit featuring a pin on his lapel and a black-and-white striped necktie. Again, nothing much to see here.