The 2026 State Of The Union Address Was An Absolute Fashion Disaster For Everyone There

President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address of his second term was an absolute style nightmare come to life for anybody with eyes. Starting with POTUS himself, Trump's muddy makeup and thinning hair were more obvious than ever, and suddenly Trump's obsession with hats makes total sense. For some, it was the real star of the show. "Donald Trump's hair is looking crazy tonight," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipped. Even California Governor Gavin Newsom couldn't resist mocking the state of his locks, offering some of his hair gel.

The event also saw plenty of other familiar MAGA faces lined up in the audience. First Lady Melania Trump attended the event alongside her only son, Barron Trump, whose appearance at the 2026 SOTU was a major surprise given that it had been a while since his last public outing (the 2025 inauguration, to be exact.) Thankfully, there were no wide-brimmed hats concealing Melania's face during Donald's speech, but her outfit was about as exciting as watching paint dry, which is to say, completely unremarkable. So, without further ado, let's get into it, shall we?