The Trump Ladies Had More Tune-Ups Than A NASCAR Race At The 2026 SOTU
In case you missed it, the 2026 State of the Union Address not only was an absolute fashion disaster for everyone there, but also featured an overload of the "Mar-A-Lago face" that has taken Trumpland by storm. The Trump women especially — with the exception of First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump — looked more tuned up than ever in photos captured inside the House chamber. As seen in the pic below, for instance, Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, look like they share the same plastic surgeon and could practically pass as sisters. Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump seemingly came straight from a doctor's appointment with her lip fillers and Botox still looking fresh (side note: ouch).
The Mar-A-Lago beauty craze exploded during Donald's second term in office and is characterized by exaggerated lips, cheekbones, and jawline, often achieved through non-surgical procedures or plastic surgery. According to plastic surgeons, more and more patients are asking for this specific beauty aesthetic, especially among Washingtonians. "There is this glamming up of Washington with this new administration, so it's become more prevalent. They're OK with looking enhanced," surgeon Dr. Troy Pittman informed The Guardian.
Another D.C.-based surgeon, Dr. Kelly Bolden, admitted she's had to turn down some clients who wanted extreme enhancements done "to get [this] mask-face type of appearance." As Bolden dished, "They come in and actually tell me that they like the artificial look," later adding, "I think most of [Trump's] administration is on the younger side compared to traditional ones, so that's probably a little bit of where the trend comes from."
How much has the Trump family spent on cosmetic work?
Unsurprisingly, the reported price tag of the Trump family's cosmetic work is jaw dropping. This extends to the Trump children and their spouses, Melania Trump, and even President Donald Trump himself. Some of these procedures reportedly include but are not limited to fillers, veneers, and hair transplants, and go as far as major surgical enhancements like facelifts, rhinoplasty, and breast implants. While speaking with the Daily Mail, celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie estimated that Donald has blown around $80,000 on his hair transplants alone, and another $80,000 on his teeth. Meanwhile, the Trump women have also invested heavily in beauty enhancements, with Melania's work ranging from $45,000 to $50,000, while both Ivanka and Tiffany Trump have allegedly spent over $100,000 on facial surgery and veneers.
However, it's worth noting that all of these numbers are purely speculative. In fact, the first lady has vehemently denied undergoing any surgical work. "I don't get any Botox — even though it's been reported elsewhere that I've had Botox done. I'd never do anything on my face or my body," she swore to Allure in 2011. "If it makes you happy, fine. But it's not for me." Melania also told GQ in 2016 that she's afraid of injecting anything into her body, and merely scoffed when asked if she's ever had a boob job. "I'm against injections. I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves," the former model stressed, arguing, "I will age gracefully, as my mom does."
But, judging by the tuned-up faces on display at the 2026 State of the Union address, there seems to be a little bit of truth to these rumors after all. TBH, before-and-after pics of Tiffany Trump's Mar-a-Lago lips should tell us everything we need to know.