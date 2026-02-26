The Trump Ladies Had More Tune-Ups Than A NASCAR Race At The 2026 SOTU

In case you missed it, the 2026 State of the Union Address not only was an absolute fashion disaster for everyone there, but also featured an overload of the "Mar-A-Lago face" that has taken Trumpland by storm. The Trump women especially — with the exception of First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump's eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump — looked more tuned up than ever in photos captured inside the House chamber. As seen in the pic below, for instance, Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump, and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, look like they share the same plastic surgeon and could practically pass as sisters. Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump seemingly came straight from a doctor's appointment with her lip fillers and Botox still looking fresh (side note: ouch).

Win Mcnamee/Getty

The Mar-A-Lago beauty craze exploded during Donald's second term in office and is characterized by exaggerated lips, cheekbones, and jawline, often achieved through non-surgical procedures or plastic surgery. According to plastic surgeons, more and more patients are asking for this specific beauty aesthetic, especially among Washingtonians. "There is this glamming up of Washington with this new administration, so it's become more prevalent. They're OK with looking enhanced," surgeon Dr. Troy Pittman informed The Guardian.

Another D.C.-based surgeon, Dr. Kelly Bolden, admitted she's had to turn down some clients who wanted extreme enhancements done "to get [this] mask-face type of appearance." As Bolden dished, "They come in and actually tell me that they like the artificial look," later adding, "I think most of [Trump's] administration is on the younger side compared to traditional ones, so that's probably a little bit of where the trend comes from."