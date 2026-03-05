Jessica Simpson's Transformation Makes Her A Target For 'Ozempic Face' Rumors

Over the decades, the public has witnessed the evolution of Jessica Simpson's face. Having become an overnight star at just 19 with the release of "I Wanna Love You Forever" in 1999, Simpson has gone from being a fresh-faced teenager to a mother of three. It was only expected that her physical appearance would change. However, her transformation has social media users accusing her of falling victim to the so-called Ozempic face.

Characterized by tell-tale signs of rapid weight loss like sunken eyes, sagging skin, and overly pronounced cheeks, the phenomenon gets its name from the weight-loss drug that has taken over Hollywood. Netizens noticed that Simpson displayed some of those traits after undergoing weight loss in 2020. In the screenshot from an Instagram video she posted in 2022, seen on the right, some of those changes are clearly visible. Her eyes look hollow, her cheeks sunken, and her skin loose.

We aren't the only ones who noticed it. "What happened to her pretty face? Wow," one user commented under the post. Netizens have discussed her facial transformation elsewhere, conjecturing it might be attributed to weight-loss drugs, though some believe she has undergone cosmetic procedures to counteract some of the effects. "I was wondering if she was going to fix the sunken eyes, like poster child for o[z]empic face, she looks good now!" a Reddit user wrote in September 2025. Simpson is aware that many believe she used Ozempic to shed the pounds, and she has a lot to say about that.