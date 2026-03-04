Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Obvious Face Tune-Ups, According To A Plastic Surgeon

Virtually since she has been in the public eye as a political pundit, plastic surgery rumors have followed Kimberly Guilfoyle. Prior to her work on television, the former "The Five" host had worked in print modeling, and in the summer of 2015, she posted a couple of throwback photos from that era. While she earned thirsty comments from followers, the pics showed how far Guilfoyle's surgery really had gone over time. Nicki Swift asked a plastic surgeon to compare older snaps to more recent ones, and he had high praise for Guilfoyle's natural pre-cosmetic procedures look. The expert also noticed the obvious tune-ups that she's had.

Evan Agostini & Aurore Marechal/Getty

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf of Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery & Spa in Charleston, South Carolina, examined the before-and-after pics and told us what work Guilfoyle has likely done to her face. "I think initially she started out with Botox to her forehead, crow's feet around her eyes, and glabella area," Schimpf said. The surgeon also noted that Guilfoyle has developed an over-reliance on face fillers. He added that Guilfoyle has developed "filler creep effect" and expounded on what that means. "[Patients] come back for more and more filler over time, continuously adding to the pre-existing filler to the point where they begin to look overdone," Shimpf explained.

According to the expert's analysis, Guilfoyle didn't stop at just getting injections of Botox and fillers, but has also gone under the knife for more drastic interventions. "It appears she has most likely had a neck and lower or possibly complete facelift in an effort to maintain her tight jawline and neck and address jowling that occurs with natural aging," Shimpf said. The surgeon also had theories on a few more procedures Guilfoyle underwent in order to maintain a youthful look.