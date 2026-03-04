Kimberly Guilfoyle's Most Obvious Face Tune-Ups, According To A Plastic Surgeon
Virtually since she has been in the public eye as a political pundit, plastic surgery rumors have followed Kimberly Guilfoyle. Prior to her work on television, the former "The Five" host had worked in print modeling, and in the summer of 2015, she posted a couple of throwback photos from that era. While she earned thirsty comments from followers, the pics showed how far Guilfoyle's surgery really had gone over time. Nicki Swift asked a plastic surgeon to compare older snaps to more recent ones, and he had high praise for Guilfoyle's natural pre-cosmetic procedures look. The expert also noticed the obvious tune-ups that she's had.
Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Dennis Schimpf of Sweetgrass Plastic Surgery & Spa in Charleston, South Carolina, examined the before-and-after pics and told us what work Guilfoyle has likely done to her face. "I think initially she started out with Botox to her forehead, crow's feet around her eyes, and glabella area," Schimpf said. The surgeon also noted that Guilfoyle has developed an over-reliance on face fillers. He added that Guilfoyle has developed "filler creep effect" and expounded on what that means. "[Patients] come back for more and more filler over time, continuously adding to the pre-existing filler to the point where they begin to look overdone," Shimpf explained.
According to the expert's analysis, Guilfoyle didn't stop at just getting injections of Botox and fillers, but has also gone under the knife for more drastic interventions. "It appears she has most likely had a neck and lower or possibly complete facelift in an effort to maintain her tight jawline and neck and address jowling that occurs with natural aging," Shimpf said. The surgeon also had theories on a few more procedures Guilfoyle underwent in order to maintain a youthful look.
Plastic surgeon's advice for Kimberly Guilfoyle going forward
In addition to Botox, fillers, and a facelift, Dr. Dennis Schimpf believes that Kimberly Guilfoyle has had other minor procedures. "It also appears she had some form of surgical adjustments to her nose as well as her eyelids," he told us after comparing the older pics of the Rumble media member to more recent snaps. Schimpf also gave an expert opinion on how Guilfoyle should approach her cosmetic procedure routine going forward. "If anything, I would recommend dissolving some of the filler that she has in her lips and face to give her a more natural appearance," the surgeon added.
From time to time, it has seemed that Guilfoyle took that approach and dialed back on the fillers, or perhaps she just lapsed on her usual sessions. One of Guilfoyle's appearances that sent plastic surgery chatter into overdrive came in May 2025 when she attended a Cinco de Mayo party at the White House. The photo was a fairly candid shot of the U.S. ambassador to Greece, as it was uploaded to Instagram by another party attendee, and there were no heavy photo filters used. Guilfoyle's filler looked to be melting from her face; the Instagram shot seemingly exposed that she had indeed gotten plenty of injections. Her cheeks were less full, and the skin around her nose was not as tight.
But as seen in photos taken later in the year, which were uploaded to her own Instagram page, Guilfoyle once again had the unnatural plastic look, suggesting that she wasn't taking Schimpf's expert advice.