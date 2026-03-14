Side-By-Side Photos Of Vanessa Williams Show Just How Far Her 'Ozempic Face' Has Gone
Characterized by sagging skin, sunken cheeks, and hollowed eyes, the "Ozempic face" is a trend commonly seen among celebrities who've undergone extreme weight loss with the help of GLP-1 drugs. In the case of Vanessa Williams, the first Black winner of Miss America doesn't look as dry and hollowed out as some of her peers, but the effects are still noticeable. Side-by-side photos reveal the legendary star's jarring transformation. Compared to 2023, Williams noticeably has more wrinkles around her face while, in 2026, she's sporting a so-called "Ozempic neck."
Unlike many stars, the "Ugly Betty" actor originally dabbled in GLP-1 medications because she was struggling with menopause. "It's a game‑changer," Williams informed Hello! magazine in January 2026. "When I turned 60, I was like: 'I want to be here for a long time, and I want to look my best. So what am I going to do?'" Frustrated by her unwanted weight gain, which is a common struggle for menopausal and perimenopausal women, she turned to Mounjaro. The singer also revealed that she was on hormone replacement therapy and had started getting NAD+ injections to further manage her symptoms, quipping, "I'm like: 'What's next? Bring it on!'"
In August 2025, we asked an expert about some of the most striking cases of celebrity "Ozempic face." As Dr. Samuel Golpanian, a board-certified plastic surgeon, exclusively told Nicki Swift, "GLP-1 drugs can reduce not only deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume, but also a special layer under the skin called white adipose tissue (WAT)." He elaborated, "This tissue contains stem cells that produce growth factors, cytokines, and hormones essential for skin health." When enough is lost, "It affects both the skin's structure and its ability to rejuvenate."
Vanessa Williams has been refreshingly candid about her menopausal struggles
As Vanessa Williams admitted to Hello! magazine, in January 2026, "My 50s were hard. I started perimenopause in my late forties but suddenly, at 51, it's crazy how your body changes." The actor continued, "You feel out of control because you're working out the same way, eating the same, and your body is not reacting the way it used to." By the time her interview came out, Williams had already been on Mounjaro for over two years. And she has no regrets. "Science is amazing," the "Desperate Housewives" star pointed out. And she's not alone in that estimation either.
Rosie O'Donnell, Meghan Trainor, and Tori Spelling have all praised Mounjaro as a wonderful treatment to support weight loss. A 2025 study conducted by the NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine found that GLP-1 medications can be highly beneficial for women in both the perimenopausal and menopausal stages, especially for those experiencing hormone-related body changes like Williams. In addition to managing her weight, the former Miss America also discussed how she takes care of her skin in her 60s (she looks incredible, it has to be said).
In particular, Williams cited a special treatment called a P5 facial, which is designed to target different skin concerns using advanced technology and biopolymers. She also uses a handheld device called a Ziip, which helps to lift and tighten sagging skin. "It was created by the make-up artist Melanie Simon, who I worked with when I was doing 'Desperate Housewives,'" the actor divulged. "She sent me one and I've been using it for 15 years." Clearly, it's working for her.