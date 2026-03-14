Side-By-Side Photos Of Vanessa Williams Show Just How Far Her 'Ozempic Face' Has Gone

Characterized by sagging skin, sunken cheeks, and hollowed eyes, the "Ozempic face" is a trend commonly seen among celebrities who've undergone extreme weight loss with the help of GLP-1 drugs. In the case of Vanessa Williams, the first Black winner of Miss America doesn't look as dry and hollowed out as some of her peers, but the effects are still noticeable. Side-by-side photos reveal the legendary star's jarring transformation. Compared to 2023, Williams noticeably has more wrinkles around her face while, in 2026, she's sporting a so-called "Ozempic neck."

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Unlike many stars, the "Ugly Betty" actor originally dabbled in GLP-1 medications because she was struggling with menopause. "It's a game‑changer," Williams informed Hello! magazine in January 2026. "When I turned 60, I was like: 'I want to be here for a long time, and I want to look my best. So what am I going to do?'" Frustrated by her unwanted weight gain, which is a common struggle for menopausal and perimenopausal women, she turned to Mounjaro. The singer also revealed that she was on hormone replacement therapy and had started getting NAD+ injections to further manage her symptoms, quipping, "I'm like: 'What's next? Bring it on!'"

In August 2025, we asked an expert about some of the most striking cases of celebrity "Ozempic face." As Dr. Samuel Golpanian, a board-certified plastic surgeon, exclusively told Nicki Swift, "GLP-1 drugs can reduce not only deeper facial fat, which provides youthful volume, but also a special layer under the skin called white adipose tissue (WAT)." He elaborated, "This tissue contains stem cells that produce growth factors, cytokines, and hormones essential for skin health." When enough is lost, "It affects both the skin's structure and its ability to rejuvenate."