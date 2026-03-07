Side-By-Side Pics Of Melania Trump Highlight How Chiseled Her Face Has Become
From her modeling days to her tenure as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump has assumed an array of public personas. Melania's life changed overnight after meeting Donald Trump in 1998, and her physical appearance evolved alongside her personal transformation. In fact, Melania looks completely unrecognizable in throwback pictures from her early modeling days. But she changed quite a bit in later years as well, with her face becoming a lot more chiseled after marrying the future president.
Melania always had strong features, but her signature traits have seemingly become more prominent. Comparing the 1999 picture on the left with the one from 2024 on the right, it is pretty clear that that her face has become more angular, with more sharply defined cheekbones and a more prominent jawline.
Her facial changes didn't go unnoticed to the general public. Over the years, Melania has sparked plastic surgery rumors that just won't die down. "Man, she was beautiful. Plastic surgery's a b*tch," a Reddit user commented in a 2017 thread. Another went so far as to say that she has lost her natural traits to the point of erasing her resemblance to Barron Trump. "I thought he didn't really look anything like either of his parents, but seeing Melania's pre-surgery pic I can see he actually looks a lot like her," the Redditor argued. Even though speculation is rampant, Melania has never admitted to any procedures.
Melania Trump has previously denied undergoing plastic surgery
Melania Trump has stepped back from the spotlight after Donald Trump's first presidential term, so she has become more private about her personal life. But before she became more elusive, she dispelled rumors of going under the knife. In 2011, the then-40-year-old denied having even gotten Botox, citing a fear of nerve damage. "I know some women who thought they would look much more beautiful if they had something done and then their lives were destroyed because of that," she told Allure.
Her fears aside, Melania said she was all about embracing herself at every stage. "I'd never do anything on my face or my body. I think you age naturally — everybody's aging," she said. We might argue that it's easy to make these claims when you're 40, but she continued to deny having any desire to undergo plastic surgery a few years later. "A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything," she told GQ, also denying rumors that she had gotten breast implants.
But not everyone is buying it — amateurs and professionals alike. Dr. Dan Yamini, a board-certified plastic surgeon of Visthetic Surgery Institute and Med Spa, told our sister site The List that Melania has probably gotten lifts and eyelid surgery, which explain the slant of her eyes. "A face and neck lift will also explain her more chiseled and defined cheeks and jawline," he said.