Kathy Bates Has An Obvious Case Of 'Ozempic Face' & Side-By-Side Pics Prove It

Kathy Bates has dropped over 100 pounds. But unlike some celebrities who've denied using GLP-1s, Bates has given Ozempic partial credit for her stunning weight loss. "There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic," Bates told People in October 2024. "But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough." Unfortunately, transparency can sometimes invite even more criticism into the lives of celebs. So it isn't surprising that social media has claimed that Bates is suffering from Ozempic face.

Yes, that's a real term. According to Cleveland Clinic, which consulted with endocrinologist Vinni Makin, MD, Ozempic face "refers to the changes in the face that can happen with rapid weight loss." Makin continued, "It's characterized by gauntness, sunken cheeks, new wrinkles and loose skin on the face and neck."

Judging from side-by-side photos of Bates, the star's face is definitely not as full as it was before. And since youthfulness is often associated with plumper features, some netizens think that her weight loss has aged her. That said, Bates is in her late 70s, and certainly doesn't look it, so she's winning either way. Plus, as the "Titanic" star has explained, she's focused on the physical benefits of her remarkable weight loss.