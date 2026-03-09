Kathy Bates Has An Obvious Case Of 'Ozempic Face' & Side-By-Side Pics Prove It
Kathy Bates has dropped over 100 pounds. But unlike some celebrities who've denied using GLP-1s, Bates has given Ozempic partial credit for her stunning weight loss. "There's been a lot of talk that I just was able to do this because of Ozempic," Bates told People in October 2024. "But I have to impress upon people out there that this was hard work for me, especially during the pandemic. It's very hard to say you've had enough." Unfortunately, transparency can sometimes invite even more criticism into the lives of celebs. So it isn't surprising that social media has claimed that Bates is suffering from Ozempic face.
Yes, that's a real term. According to Cleveland Clinic, which consulted with endocrinologist Vinni Makin, MD, Ozempic face "refers to the changes in the face that can happen with rapid weight loss." Makin continued, "It's characterized by gauntness, sunken cheeks, new wrinkles and loose skin on the face and neck."
Judging from side-by-side photos of Bates, the star's face is definitely not as full as it was before. And since youthfulness is often associated with plumper features, some netizens think that her weight loss has aged her. That said, Bates is in her late 70s, and certainly doesn't look it, so she's winning either way. Plus, as the "Titanic" star has explained, she's focused on the physical benefits of her remarkable weight loss.
Kathy Bates is proud of her weight loss
When discussing her starring role in the 2024 "Matlock" revival, Kathy Bates admitted that her slimmer waistline had boosted her self esteem. "I just feel like a different woman, I really do," she said during "CBS Mornings" (via CBS News). "I look in the mirror and I go 'oh my gosh' or I go into my costume fittings and I'm wearing a size 10 and it's just so different from being a 3x and being able to walk and move and pick things off the rack ... " Bates also felt her weight loss ushered in her new job. "How these two things coincided in my life, being really healthy and then suddenly being given this gift, just every day feels like a miracle," she added.
By the way, she really doesn't like people criticizing her for using Ozempic to help shed the pounds. "People say, 'Well, it was the Ozempic.' F**k you, it was the Ozempic! It took me years to do this," she shared with Variety in September 2025. Unfortunately, getting diagnosed with diabetes — like her father, his mother, and her sister — pushed her to focus on her health. "I figured out what to do to slowly, over years, to lose the weight," she explained, adding, "And then when Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 pounds and keep it off."
So while Bates may look different since starting Ozempic, she's focused on more important things.