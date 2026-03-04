The Cast Of The Hunting Wives Is Gorgeous Without Makeup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Hunting Wives" made its debut on Netflix in July 2025 and quickly became a viewer magnet thanks to its intriguing plot. The series is based on a similarly titled 2021 novel by author May Cobb, who won the 2015 Writer's League of Texas Manuscript Contest. It tells the story of Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow), a young woman who relocates from Boston to Texas, joins an elite community of wives who hunt, and, in a quest to fit in, finds herself engulfed in a web of infidelity and crime.

The series not only caught its audience's attention for its captivating twists and turns, but also had several hawk-eyed beauty enthusiasts doing a double take. Its makeup department brought characters to life with spiky lashes paired with minimal makeup, full glam looks that spoke of sophistication, and even smokey eyes that created a dramatic effect. "I had a ball on this show getting to design & create Beauty Makeups and the fx stuff too!!" the head of makeup, John Caglione Jr., wrote on Instagram.

Away from the series, the cast members of "The Hunting Wives" look just as gorgeous barefaced and have various approaches to beauty. Some of them have faced plastic surgery rumors, which aren't uncommon in Hollywood (in fact, some celebs have lied about never having plastic surgery). Other cast members have openly admitted to undergoing cosmetic procedures, as actors like Snow invest heavily in high-end facials. Keep scrolling for their best fresh-faced reveals.