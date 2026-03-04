The Cast Of The Hunting Wives Is Gorgeous Without Makeup
"The Hunting Wives" made its debut on Netflix in July 2025 and quickly became a viewer magnet thanks to its intriguing plot. The series is based on a similarly titled 2021 novel by author May Cobb, who won the 2015 Writer's League of Texas Manuscript Contest. It tells the story of Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow), a young woman who relocates from Boston to Texas, joins an elite community of wives who hunt, and, in a quest to fit in, finds herself engulfed in a web of infidelity and crime.
The series not only caught its audience's attention for its captivating twists and turns, but also had several hawk-eyed beauty enthusiasts doing a double take. Its makeup department brought characters to life with spiky lashes paired with minimal makeup, full glam looks that spoke of sophistication, and even smokey eyes that created a dramatic effect. "I had a ball on this show getting to design & create Beauty Makeups and the fx stuff too!!" the head of makeup, John Caglione Jr., wrote on Instagram.
Away from the series, the cast members of "The Hunting Wives" look just as gorgeous barefaced and have various approaches to beauty. Some of them have faced plastic surgery rumors, which aren't uncommon in Hollywood (in fact, some celebs have lied about never having plastic surgery). Other cast members have openly admitted to undergoing cosmetic procedures, as actors like Snow invest heavily in high-end facials. Keep scrolling for their best fresh-faced reveals.
Malin Akerman's typical makeup day means 'wearing nothing on my skin'
Malin Akerman plays Margo Banks on "The Hunting Wives," a main character who made a ton of headlines for her terrible wigs on the show's first season. However, when it comes to makeup, Banks' looks showed her refined taste as the leader of the Hunting Wives. She wore her eyebrows thin with a light arch, sported dark eye makeup, and opted for light-colored lip shades. Although her character was inspired by FLOTUS Melania Trump, the pair's glammed-up looks are worlds apart because Trump has had too many bad makeup fails.
In real life, Akerman looks just as fine without makeup. She marked her 43rd birthday by sharing a fresh-faced photo of herself, captioning it in part (via Instagram), "I got a new haircut and am doing my best smoldering look." Akerman has been pictured walking the streets of Los Angeles barefaced, which happens to be her preferred style on any given day. "A regular makeup day is probably wearing nothing on my skin," the actor disclosed in a chat with Into The Gloss.
We cannot say Akerman is another celeb who looks totally different without makeup because she nails the natural aesthetic every time. However, when she opts to get glammed up outside of a filming set, the "Nowhere Men" actor has some favorite products, including the Michael Kors Leg Shine and the Diorskin Nude Natural Glow Hydrating Makeup SPF 10. That said, Akerman is not your typical Hollywood celebrity — she hardly goes for facials — but she has admitted to getting Botox treatments in the past.
Brittany Snow doesn't mind splurging on high-end facials
Brittany Snow's character on "The Hunting Wives," Sophie O'Neil, wore varying makeup looks throughout the show's first season. Sometimes she was seen in light makeup that revealed hints of her complexion, and at other times, she sported a full glam look, complete with rosy cheeks and a flawless finish. One thing about O'Neil's overall style remained clear: she preferred enhanced spiky lashes that made her eyes pop. Some fans even wanted to know what mascara she had on.
Outside of the show, Snow's eyelashes are just as stiff and pointed, though less voluminous. This was evident when she posted a photo of herself barefaced in January 2021, captioned in part (via Instagram), "I am posting an unnecessary selfie bc today I got ready for the birds outside my window." Glowing in natural light, her skin and ungroomed eyebrows together gave a stunning, effortlessly at-home look, even while she was quarantined.
Snow's radiant skin can be attributed to her love of expensive facials from her aesthetician, the Southern California-based Amy Rae. "I've gone to her for a really long time. She has this holistic spa that I basically live at; she's amazing, and it's a one-stop shop for all things great for your skin," the "Almost Family" actor told Refinery29. "It's definitely the most money I spend on anything." There have been rumors that Snow has undergone plastic surgery (it wouldn't be surprising because some celebs have spent a fortune to change their looks), but she's since denied those claims.
Jaime Ray Newman flaunted her gorgeous smile in a barefaced selfie
Jaime Ray Newman portrays Callie Baskin on "The Hunting Wives," a married woman who has a sexual relationship with the group's ringleader, Margo Banks (Malin Akerman). On the show's first season, fans were drawn to Baskin for her unhealthy obsession with Banks, and additionally, her makeup was hard to ignore. One of Baskin's lipstick shades had a fan searching for a replica online; her full makeup look — featuring the velvet-finish lipstick and accentuated lashes — was breathtaking.
The series aside, it's not unusual for Newman to share her best makeup looks online. This was the case when the actor pulled off a sophisticated aesthetic in September 2025, featuring feathered eyebrows, a pale shade of lipstick, and, of course, her standout lashes. Likewise, the previous year, Newman had appeared on the red carpet in bold red lipstick while supporting a nonprofit venture backed by her "The Hunting Wives" co-star Akerman.
Naturally, Newman has also posted makeup-free photos that flaunt her amazing skin. In 2015, she shared a selfie with "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal, captioned (via Instagram), "Love this man. Gonna miss his mug but @narcos season 2 is calling! @pascalispunk#FriendsAreSoulFood." Newman's bare face highlighted her best feature: her natural-toned lips curved into a gentle smile. Similarly, her effortless natural beauty oozed through the screen in a December 2017 selfie with producer Kimberly Van Der Beek.
Katie Lowes swears by one cliché beauty tip
Katie Lowes portrayed Jill Thompson on "The Hunting Wives," a basketball mom who was the wife of a reverend. Thompson was killed in Season 1 of the show, even though at the time of writing, Lowes has teased a possible comeback. As far as makeup goes, Thompson's style was consistent regardless of the event. Her full makeup look, featuring sharply arched eyebrows and a gentle finish, was stunning in bright, airy scenes and also looked good in dim scenes.
Off camera, Lowes has experimented with different makeup looks. In August 2025, she appeared for an interview with "Good Day L.A." wearing a full-face glam look with a rosy glow and coral-toned lipstick. And on her final stretch of "The Hunting Wives" press run, Lowes was glammed up in another full-face makeup style, featuring pink-toned lipstick that complemented her dress. As for her go-to beauty retailer, the "Scandal" star once told Blush Painter, "I am loving everything by Merit lately. It's such a clean beautiful brand and it feels so luxurious when you put it on."
Just like her co-stars on "The Hunting Wives," Lowes' barefaced look has been shared with her fans on Instagram. In April 2025, she posted a photo of herself fresh-faced, wearing a cap that highlighted her well-groomed eyebrows and natural, no-lipstick smile. Lowes has made her fair share of makeup mistakes, including "those nights of sleeping in makeup," as she told In The Glossary. She's since learned to do better, telling Blush Painter, "I always take my makeup off and make sure my face is super moisturized because LA can be so dry!"
Chrissy Metz tries to remove her makeup before bedtime
Chrissy Metz played the role of Starr Jackson, a grieving mother on Season 1 of "The Hunting Wives." Starr's daughter, Abby Jackson (Madison Wolfe), was murdered in the woods around Margo Banks' (Malin Akerman) home, and by the end of the season, she, too, was dead. When it comes to makeup, Starr's go-to style sometimes spoke of refined simplicity; she wore a full-glam look featuring round-arched eyebrows, short-length lashes, and a soft, rosy finish.
Off camera, Metz's makeup looks are much more diverse. She has been seen in full, understated looks that reflect a simple taste, but she has also worn heavily blushed styles that include striking lashes. One of Metz's most eye-catching looks appeared in an October 2025 feature in Parade, where she dazzled in doll-like lashes, purple eyeshadow that complemented her shimmery dress, and pink lipstick. A few years earlier, the "This is Us" actor had told Oprah Daily that she "used to wear too much makeup" and had learned that "less is really more," but it's safe to say old habits die hard.
Metz is a beauty enthusiast who owns more makeup products than skincare products (it's a surprise she doesn't have her own line, considering celebs like Kim Kardashian have had their beauty products sell out in minutes). In July 2020, Metz explored skincare by joining the exfoliation trend in partnership with Marie Claire. Of course, fans caught a glimpse of her gorgeously fresh-faced look before she began the process. Metz generously shared some of her go-to beauty and wellness tips, including "making sure I don't go to bed with any makeup on my face," which she admitted was sometimes a struggle (via Facebook).
Jamie Gray Hyder is obsessed with natural products
Jamie Gray Hyder had a minor part in Season 1 of "The Hunting Wives," where she played Sophie O'Neil's (Brittany Snow) roommate. Hyder's character wore a simple makeup look featuring well-defined eyebrows and pale-colored lipstick. Off-screen, Hyder's makeup style is just as effortless with a touch of elegance. In January 2024, the "Law & Order" alum attended the NBC show's 25th anniversary celebration in a full yet understated makeup aesthetic; her lip color of choice had a natural shade effect.
In a similar fashion, back when Hyder attended the launch of Dr. Ken Duckworth's book "You Are Not Alone: The NAMI Guide to Navigating Mental Health" in September 2022, she wore a makeup look that was soft and subtle. It's safe to say her overall style is nothing like the MAGA stars' cakey makeup routines. "For skincare and makeup, keeping it simple is what I like," Hyder explained in an interview with Soulivity. "I mostly use only natural products. For me, it's about enhancing what I already have and less time-consuming."
It goes without saying that Hyder's fans are used to seeing her fresh-faced, as her Instagram posts suggest. In March 2017, the actor shared a stunning photo of herself without makeup, which she captioned, "Deuces #LA!! Mama's going back to work...#EarlyAF." In the same way, amid the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, Hyder posted a video in which she urged her followers to donate to the Giving Kitchen initiative, all while working in a kitchen, makeup-free.
Jessica Belkin wowed fans with her effortlessly gorgeous no-makeup look
Jessica Belkin briefly portrayed a young Margo Banks (Malin Akerman) on Season 1 of "The Hunting Wives." In one scene, Belkin's makeup look was almost natural, featuring well-groomed eyebrows, a few visible lashes, and no lipstick. In real life, Belkin looks just as flawlessly beautiful when she ditches makeup. In July 2025, the "Singing in My Sleep" actor shared a series of photos on Instagram, including some barefaced shots of herself.
Belkin's fans couldn't help but marvel at her beauty. "Your eyes are beautiful not because of their color but because of the brightness they emit," one such fan wrote. Off camera, Belkin has a knack for pulling off full glam looks. In January 2026, she attended the Clarins Sugar and Shine Galentine's affair wearing a perfectly highlighted and contoured look. Belkin's cheeks popped, and, coupled with her spiky lashes and just the right amount of lipstick, she exuded femininity in line with the theme.
The following month, Belkin stunned in a similar makeup look at the Los Angeles special screening of A24's "How to Make a Killing." It goes without saying that Belkin has also experimented with bolder techniques. In October 2024, for instance, the "Elle" actor opted for feisty glam on the cover of Vulkan magazine, featuring feathered eyebrows, defined eyeliner, and a muted pout. The actor also wore dramatic lashes and winged eyeliner.
Madison Wolfe often posts photos of herself looking natural
Madison Wolfe's character on "The Hunting Wives," Abby Jackson, was a teenager who made appearances in some scenes without makeup. Whenever she got glammed up, Jackson's looks sometimes appeared subtle, drawing less attention compared to her mom's full makeup aesthetic. In some scenes, such as one with her boyfriend Brad Thompson (George Ferrier), Jackson wore flawless, full-face makeup, complete with rosy cheeks.
The series aside, the Louisiana-born actor and singer often goes without makeup, at least according to her Instagram posts. In October 2021, Wolfe shared a barefaced selfie that flaunted her smooth, glowing skin. Similarly, the following year, she posted a photo of herself at a clothing store, and fans could see she had no makeup on. Wolfe has posted several photos of herself at the beach in the past, many of which confirm that her seaside style is natural.
It's not that she doesn't go all out when she isn't filming; in fact, Wolfe's makeup style sometimes leans toward the edgy side. Case in point: In March 2020, the actor shared a photo of herself sporting a bold look with blue-green eyeshadow, dramatic black eyeliner, and coral-toned lips. Similarly, while promoting her 2023 film "The Man in the White Van," Wolfe showcased various makeup looks, including a deep red lipstick and feathered eyebrow combo.
Lauren Bowles is a DIY queen when it comes to skincare
Lauren Bowles had a minor role, playing Jed Banks' (Dermot Mulroney) ex-wife, Sienna Coulson, on Season 1 of "The Hunting Wives." In one scene, Coulson wore minimalist makeup, featuring medium-length lashes and pale lipstick, while conversing with Sophie O'Neil (Brittany Snow). Outside of the show, Bowles is an all-round natural products enthusiast, and is moving away from the beauty industry as such. When it comes to skincare, she even makes her own products using organic ingredients.
In October 2018, the "Night Shift" actor posted a gorgeous fresh-faced photo of herself on Instagram, captioned in part, "The more I learn about how little the cosmetic industry is regulated (and how many harmful chemicals are added to body and skincare products) the more I want to become a modern day pioneer woman and make everything MYSELF!!!" Bowles proceeded to disclose that she had made her own lavender scrub from Epsom salt and lavender-infused almond oil.
Bowles is also an advocate for green eating – a practice that keeps the body nourished with vitamins and antioxidants. That's not to say that she has completely moved away from modern cosmetic products. That same month, she shared a photo of herself at comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Mark Twain Award honors, where she looked stunning in full makeup. Her look featured peachy cheeks, well-arched eyebrows, and pink-toned lipstick.
Jackie Dallas practices 'just a lil skin pamper' off-camera
Jackie Dallas portrays Jia-Yi on "The Hunting Wives," an additional character who did not appear in May Cobb's book but has a working relationship with antagonists Margot (Malin Akerman) and Jed (Dermont Mulroney) Banks. To bring Jia-Yi's character to life, the show's head of makeup, John Caglione Jr., revealed that he used digital drawings in Procreate. "It allows me a way to warm up before a final makeup and explore other options beforehand," Caglione Jr. explained (via Instagram).
The final looks featured sharp eyebrow arches, dark eyeshadow, and flushed cheeks, all of which gave Jia-Yi a powerful corporate aura. The style wasn't a far cry from Dallas' go-to red carpet looks outside the show. When she attended the Asian Hall of Fame's Opening Night Benefit in March 2025, Dallas wore a full makeup look featuring the same angular arches and pink-tinted cheeks, along with fiery red lipstick. This was also the case when she attended a pre-Oscars party, and unsurprisingly, her lipstick matched her red chiffon dress.
It goes without saying that Dallas looks just as gorgeous barefaced. She went scuba diving in August 2025 and shared a series of photos, including one of herself fresh out of the water, which she captioned (via Instagram), "Scuba. I really need to get a go pro. #workhardplayhard." Months later, Dallas let her followers know that she had gotten some Korean skincare products. When she posted a fresh-faced photo on Instagram in February 2026, her glowing skin was almost blinding. "Just a lil skin pamper before I head back in front of a camera again!" she wrote (via Instagram).