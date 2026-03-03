Usha Vance Gets Slammed For Her 'Terrible Taste' & JD Is Used As The Knife

Last month, Vice President JD Vance shared something that left foodies with a bad taste in their mouths. Early in their relationship, he served Usha Vance — who's vegetarian — veggies and ranch dressing cooked on top of crescent roll dough spread flat to create what sounds like the world's worst vegetarian pizza. If you think that sounds like a culinary crime, then congrats, you probably have great taste. And it's a sentiment that is shared by "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi.

While appearing on "The Daily Show" a few days later, Lakshmi — who, like Usha, is Indian American — took major offense to JD's uninspiring attempt to cook for Usha. "He's married an Indian woman, so she comes from this very deep vast culinary tradition, you know, and he's giving her, what was it, ranch dressing?" she said. "Who bakes ranch dressing? Also, he's like, 'She's a vegetarian. She only eats bread, vegetables, and dairy.' You've been married to this person for over a decade, right? And we eat lots of things, right? Rice, lentils, beans, squash, all this stuff."

While JD himself admitted to Fox News that the dish "was actually inedible," Lakshmi took a major jab at Usha's palate, saying, "But, I mean, maybe he knows what she likes because she doesn't really have good taste." Of course, Lakshmi didn't explain the other area in which Usha could be more discriminating, but it certainly sounds like shade towards JD. Because, well, Usha's husband-picking skills have long been called into question.