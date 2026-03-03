Usha Vance Gets Slammed For Her 'Terrible Taste' & JD Is Used As The Knife
Last month, Vice President JD Vance shared something that left foodies with a bad taste in their mouths. Early in their relationship, he served Usha Vance — who's vegetarian — veggies and ranch dressing cooked on top of crescent roll dough spread flat to create what sounds like the world's worst vegetarian pizza. If you think that sounds like a culinary crime, then congrats, you probably have great taste. And it's a sentiment that is shared by "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi.
While appearing on "The Daily Show" a few days later, Lakshmi — who, like Usha, is Indian American — took major offense to JD's uninspiring attempt to cook for Usha. "He's married an Indian woman, so she comes from this very deep vast culinary tradition, you know, and he's giving her, what was it, ranch dressing?" she said. "Who bakes ranch dressing? Also, he's like, 'She's a vegetarian. She only eats bread, vegetables, and dairy.' You've been married to this person for over a decade, right? And we eat lots of things, right? Rice, lentils, beans, squash, all this stuff."
While JD himself admitted to Fox News that the dish "was actually inedible," Lakshmi took a major jab at Usha's palate, saying, "But, I mean, maybe he knows what she likes because she doesn't really have good taste." Of course, Lakshmi didn't explain the other area in which Usha could be more discriminating, but it certainly sounds like shade towards JD. Because, well, Usha's husband-picking skills have long been called into question.
The internet doesn't understand JD Vance's appeal
Given all the celebs that can't stand JD Vance, the vice president is clearly an acquired taste. But he hasn't won over all of the public — far from it. Since becoming a public figure, the politician has been trashed for his awkward sense of humor, supposed use of eyeliner, and, most importantly, his unyielding devotion to Donald Trump. And that's not nearly all of it! His wife, Usha Vance, also pays for his unpopularity by way of scathing internet comments. And, while some people criticize her complicity, most seem to wonder: What exactly does she see in shady JD?
Underneath a Reddit thread, one user speculated about Usha's self-esteem. "I wonder how much you have to hate yourself to marry someone who doesn't respect you or your heritage. And then multiply that by two because you also must hate your future kids you have with him because they will eventually grow up to find out that their dad hates them, their mother, and their heritage, and your bad choices is why they were even born." However, a second user was less sympathetic, writing: "Usha Vance could be the most amazing person on the planet but she willingly chose to marry the tool that is JD Vance. I seriously question that."
With that said, Usha's been known to have quite a shady side herself, so perhaps she and JD are more compatible than the public knows.