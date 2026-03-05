Sketchy Things Everyone Just Ignores About Martha Stewart

It's not just in the business world where Martha Stewart has exhibited behavior that could be described as sketchy. In her candid 2024 eponymous Netflix documentary, "Martha," the lifestyle guru freely admitted that she repeatedly cheated on her first and only husband, Andrew Stewart, during their 29-year marriage.

Remarkably, one of Martha's infidelities occurred while she was on their honeymoon in Italy. "He didn't know I was married," the star recalled of her dalliance with a "very handsome guy" in Florence. "I was this waif of a girl hanging out in the cathedral on Easter Eve. He was emotional. I was emotional. It's just because it was an emotional place. It was unlike anything I'd ever experienced."

Martha Stewart, who in 2022 name-dropped her famous Instagram crush, also confessed that she'd embarked on a "very brief affair" with an Irishman during her pre-fame years as a stockbroker. "It was nothing," she claimed. "I would never have broken up a marriage for it." But her husband wasn't exactly an innocent party, either. According to the businesswoman, Andrew also often strayed. The couple finally called things a day in 1990. Despite all their extra-marital indiscretions, Martha admits she found her divorce a painful experience.