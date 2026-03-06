Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Debut What Everyone Thinks Is 'His & Hers' Plastic Surgery
After the couple made a rare public appearance together, fans were saying one of the strange things about Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' relationship was that the pair seemingly use the same plastic surgeon. To promote his upcoming movie, Gosling was a guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," with an audience composed of school teachers. The "Project Hail Mary" star started talking about his wife, who was in the green room in the back, and who also happened to be celebrating her birthday. Gosling asked the crowd if they would they sing "Happy Birthday" to her if he brought Mendes out. A late night staffer fetched the "Hitch" star, who joined her husband on stage as a high school marching band played a rendition of "Happy Birthday."
Ryan Gosling surprises @evamendes with a birthday extravaganza 🤣 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/aP79Pp082k
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 6, 2026
Seeing Gosling next to Mendes sent plastic surgery chatter into overdrive. Both Gosling and Mendes' cheeks seemed to be packed with filler, and their faces looked frozen. Footage of the late night clip was shared on X, formerly Twitter, where viewers noted the changes. "They look like wax figures of themselves," one tweeted. Others believed that Gosling and Mendes had either found inspo to go under the knife from one another, or found some type of group discount. "Their plastic surgeon is a monster," one user wrote while sharing the clip. "The plastic surgeon brainwashed them," another added. Needless to say, several fans were unimpressed with the couple's transformation. That was not the first talk show appearance that had people buzzing about work Mendes had done either.
Eva Mendes has admitted to getting work done
Prior to creating a buzz alongside Ryan Gosling on their joint late night appearance, there was considerable online blowback when Eva Mendes debuted her unrecognizable transformation on "The Today Show" in March 2024. The "Fast Five" actor shared footage of her interview, where she spoke about the joys of cleaning, to Instagram. Followers were less concerned with Mendes' words, and more worried about the cosmetic procedures she had undergone. "She has way too much check filler!! Whyyyyy ... you are beautiful don't get that stuff!!!" one user wrote. "Man she was so beautiful why did she do that to her face," another added.
The following month, Nicki Swift sought out an expert to weigh in, and we spoke to a plastic surgeon who told us the price tag on Mendes' procedures. Dr. Patrick Davis (who has not treated Mendes) stopped short of confirming what work, if any, the "Training Day" star had done, but offered a ballpark on what Mendes could be spending on upkeep. "Routine filler, Botox, laser treatments can range into the $1-4K per visit 3-4 times a year."
The question of whether Mendes had injections was not simply the conjecture from fans and experts, but had been confirmed by the actor herself later that year. While speaking to The Times in October 2024, Mendes was fairly candid about her cosmetic experimentation. "I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," she told the outlet. "If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it," Mendes said.