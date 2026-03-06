Eva Mendes & Ryan Gosling Debut What Everyone Thinks Is 'His & Hers' Plastic Surgery

Prior to creating a buzz alongside Ryan Gosling on their joint late night appearance, there was considerable online blowback when Eva Mendes debuted her unrecognizable transformation on "The Today Show" in March 2024. The "Fast Five" actor shared footage of her interview, where she spoke about the joys of cleaning, to Instagram. Followers were less concerned with Mendes' words, and more worried about the cosmetic procedures she had undergone. "She has way too much check filler!! Whyyyyy ... you are beautiful don't get that stuff!!!" one user wrote. "Man she was so beautiful why did she do that to her face," another added.

The following month, Nicki Swift sought out an expert to weigh in, and we spoke to a plastic surgeon who told us the price tag on Mendes' procedures. Dr. Patrick Davis (who has not treated Mendes) stopped short of confirming what work, if any, the "Training Day" star had done, but offered a ballpark on what Mendes could be spending on upkeep. "Routine filler, Botox, laser treatments can range into the $1-4K per visit 3-4 times a year."

The question of whether Mendes had injections was not simply the conjecture from fans and experts, but had been confirmed by the actor herself later that year. While speaking to The Times in October 2024, Mendes was fairly candid about her cosmetic experimentation. "I'm not afraid to try things that are safe, because most of these little treatments, let's say, are reversible," she told the outlet. "If you get Botox, it goes away if you don't like it," Mendes said.