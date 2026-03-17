9 Shania Twain Pics That Sent Plastic Surgery Rumors Into Overdrive
Over the years, fans have noticed the stunning transformation of Shania Twain, and many believe she accomplished the upgraded look by getting plastic surgery. Experts have even offered their opinions on whether the "You're Still the One" singer went under the knife. Speaking to The U.S. Sun in May 2024, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich compared older photos of Twain to more recent ones to pinpoint how she had changed. "In 2013, it is obvious that Shania started doing Botox, which has become her gateway drug," the surgeon told the outlet. "She has also dabbled in fillers and other things, perhaps including threads." Despite Twain's denial that she's had any work done, Westreich suggested that experimentations with various procedures were likely responsible for her face's fluctuating appearance.
Her ever-changing face was on full display when Twain presented at the People's Choice Country Awards in a blond wig in September 2024. She wore an eye-catching denim dress that hugged her frame and featured detached sleeves. The ensemble and bright wig combo turned heads, but so did Twain's face. It looked Botox-smooth and her cheeks looked enhanced, as if she had just gotten a filler touch-up — or even a minor facelift.
The following year, Twain reshared pictures from that awards show to her Instagram page to showcase the glittery blue dress. While she gushed over it in the caption, some fans were too distracted by her face to notice her glam outfit. "I'm sad you don't look like the Shania we all grew up with — the plastic surgery, etc has totally changed how naturally beautiful you were," a follower wrote. Below we've compiled other pictures of Twain that sent plastic surgery rumors into overdrive.
Her cheeks looked perky during a July 2025 performance in Toronto
Shania Twain wore one of her more inappropriate outfits while strutting her stuff at the Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto. For the July 2025 performance, she rocked a white button-up left unbuttoned to expose a bralette top that accentuated her assets. The "That Don't Impress Me Much" singer also showcased her legs with a pair of tiny jean shorts. Even though she slathered on the bronzer, there were signs of aging on her face — as well as hints that she had cosmetic work done. Fillers or a facelift may explain her full-looking face and firm cheeks, which showed little to no sagging. Twain's forehead also seemed completely smooth, suggesting potential Botox usage.
Her chin appeared chiseled at a Grammy Awards afterparty in February 2026
Following the 2026 Grammy Awards, Shania Twain attended an afterparty, where she posed on the red carpet for photos. For the event, she wore a form-fitting black dress with an unzipped front zipper that offered an eyeful of her curves. A close-up snap showed that Twain had heavy makeup, including spider lash extensions. There were wrinkles around her eyes, but her cheeks and the upper part of her mouth seemed blemish-free. Her high cheekbones and sculpted chin made it appear as if the country star had used cosmetic procedures to achieve the look.
She got a Kardashian makeover in February 2024
An Instagram post in February 2024 had fans saying that Shania Twain was among the country stars who had plastic surgery to get Mar-a-Lago face. Twain showed off a new light pink hair color, but many followers were focused on her facial features. The "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" artist's snap was aided by a filter, and she hardly resembled herself; her face appeared to have morphed, giving her a Kardashian-lite look. Many fans flooded the comment section to point out how Twain had clearly changed. "Does not look like the same person it's very obvious she had had cosmetic surgery even though she said she would not," one wrote. "No more being individual I see. Let's look like all the others out there," another added.
Shania Twain looked a little tuned-up during a July 2024 London show
When Shania Twain performed at BST Hyde Park in London, England, in July 2024, she appeared to have had a few cosmetic touch-ups before taking the stage. Her hair was lightly curled and blown back to give a clear look at her face, revealing that she had heavy bronzer on and didn't skimp on the eye makeup. As Twain smiled for the crowd, both her cheeks and lips seemed fuller than usual, as if she had fillers. There were crinkles around her eyes, but the rest of her face looked taut and without wrinkles.
Her smile appeared a bit enhanced at the International Women's Day Awards Gala in March 2024
Shania Twain was dressed conservatively by her standards when she attended the Forbes 30/50 Summit International Women's Day Awards Gala in the United Arab Emirates in March 2024. She opted for a long black dress with a half turtleneck and shiny silver rhinestones throughout. The "When You Kiss Me" singer seemed to have just had a tune-up, as her face looked particularly plump. Her lips appeared unusually inflated, potentially from injections, and there was a Joker quality to Twain's smile. Her cheeks also seemed to have been lifted, and their fullness and strong definition simply didn't fit with the rest of her face.
She turned back the clock in some October 2023 behind-the-scenes photos
Shania Twain uploaded an Instagram carousel to recap her performance in Quebec City, Canada, in October 2023. The pics captured Twain wearing a white leopard-print minidress. In the first slide of the post, the Canadian-born singer was photographed backstage putting her own finishing touches on her hair with a curling iron. A combination of makeup and photo filter made her skin look flawless, but Twain seemed so smoothed over that some fans were convinced she had cosmetic procedures to achieve the look. "Too much plastic surgery, unrecognizable," one follower complained.
Shania Twain's Glastonbury grin was a dead giveaway of cosmetic work in June 2024
When Shania Twain performed at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2024, she showcased her country flair by sporting a black shimmering minidress with detached sleeves and a matching cowboy hat over a long blond wig. Twain's face was glowing as she smiled while belting out numbers for the crowd, but she hardly resembled the "Any Man of Mine" singer fans had grown to love. Similar to other photos that hinted Twain had gone under the knife, her cheeks told a story. Her cheekbones looked very high, and despite her age, her skin gave little to no hint of sagging. Plus, the smile lines above her mouth ran deep between her smile and her puffy cheeks.
Her facial fullness appeared a little artificial in February 2024
Shania Twain's look at a 2024 Grammy Awards afterparty in February 2024 was perplexing, as she looked closer to her actual age while still giving hints she had attempted age-defying cosmetic procedures. For the party, Twain wore a silver blazer and shorts combo, and she left the jacket undone to show off her tight-fitting top with a plunging neckline. She caked on the makeup with a shimmery bronzer and bright red lipstick. The lipstick matched the blush on her cheeks, and that product highlighted her defined cheeks. Even when Twain wasn't flashing a full smile, the outline of her inflated cheeks was visible, and her chin seemed to have a stronger outline than usual.