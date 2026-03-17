9 Shania Twain Pics That Sent Plastic Surgery Rumors Into Overdrive

Over the years, fans have noticed the stunning transformation of Shania Twain, and many believe she accomplished the upgraded look by getting plastic surgery. Experts have even offered their opinions on whether the "You're Still the One" singer went under the knife. Speaking to The U.S. Sun in May 2024, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich compared older photos of Twain to more recent ones to pinpoint how she had changed. "In 2013, it is obvious that Shania started doing Botox, which has become her gateway drug," the surgeon told the outlet. "She has also dabbled in fillers and other things, perhaps including threads." Despite Twain's denial that she's had any work done, Westreich suggested that experimentations with various procedures were likely responsible for her face's fluctuating appearance.

Her ever-changing face was on full display when Twain presented at the People's Choice Country Awards in a blond wig in September 2024. She wore an eye-catching denim dress that hugged her frame and featured detached sleeves. The ensemble and bright wig combo turned heads, but so did Twain's face. It looked Botox-smooth and her cheeks looked enhanced, as if she had just gotten a filler touch-up — or even a minor facelift.

The following year, Twain reshared pictures from that awards show to her Instagram page to showcase the glittery blue dress. While she gushed over it in the caption, some fans were too distracted by her face to notice her glam outfit. "I'm sad you don't look like the Shania we all grew up with — the plastic surgery, etc has totally changed how naturally beautiful you were," a follower wrote. Below we've compiled other pictures of Twain that sent plastic surgery rumors into overdrive.