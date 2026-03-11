Erika Kirk's Elite New Gig Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons

President Donald Trump has handpicked Erika Kirk as the newest member of the United States Airforce Board of Visitors. Erika, who was married to slain Republican influencer Charlie Kirk and shared two kids with him, has joined the board, which inquires "into the morale, discipline, and social climate, the curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters relating to the" air force academy (via Snopes). The Turning Point USA CEO joins the likes of Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Former Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, and more. Social media wasted no time voicing their opinions about Erika's cushy new gig.

The reactions were largely negative, ranging from general befuddlement to outright fury. "Wait... WHAT?! Erika Kirk is WHAT now?! We have to be living in a simulation," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another pointed out how her career has progressed over the last few months. "She went from being a house wife to the CEO of turning point, then to advising the government in 6 months. the glow up is crazy," they listed. A third user wondered aloud what she'd done to earn the job. "How is she qualified? Inquiring minds want to know," they wrote.

Plenty of others pointed out that Erika's new role conflicts with the tradwife homemaker rhetoric she's been spreading for years too. "What possible value can she add to the USAFA? And why isn't she raising her young babies who lost their father?" commented one such user. Despite all the outrage, Trump is seemingly pleased with his decision.