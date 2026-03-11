Erika Kirk's Elite New Gig Has Everyone Talking For The Wrong Reasons
President Donald Trump has handpicked Erika Kirk as the newest member of the United States Airforce Board of Visitors. Erika, who was married to slain Republican influencer Charlie Kirk and shared two kids with him, has joined the board, which inquires "into the morale, discipline, and social climate, the curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other matters relating to the" air force academy (via Snopes). The Turning Point USA CEO joins the likes of Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Former Deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell, and more. Social media wasted no time voicing their opinions about Erika's cushy new gig.
The reactions were largely negative, ranging from general befuddlement to outright fury. "Wait... WHAT?! Erika Kirk is WHAT now?! We have to be living in a simulation," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another pointed out how her career has progressed over the last few months. "She went from being a house wife to the CEO of turning point, then to advising the government in 6 months. the glow up is crazy," they listed. A third user wondered aloud what she'd done to earn the job. "How is she qualified? Inquiring minds want to know," they wrote.
Plenty of others pointed out that Erika's new role conflicts with the tradwife homemaker rhetoric she's been spreading for years too. "What possible value can she add to the USAFA? And why isn't she raising her young babies who lost their father?" commented one such user. Despite all the outrage, Trump is seemingly pleased with his decision.
Erika Kirk took her late husband's seat on the board
Erika Kirk's appointment wasn't accompanied by an official quote from President Donald Trump. But White House spokesperson Olivia Wales welcomed her with a glowing written statement. "President Trump made the perfect choice in appointing Erika Kirk to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors," she wrote, per Snopes. Wales also acknowledged that the late Charlie Kirk previously served on the board, and Erika's appointment would help to keep his work alive. In case you were wondering, social media isn't happy about that aspect of the job either. Ironically, many have claimed that Erika has benefited from DEI, the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives that Trump has railed against since kicking off his second presidential term.
As of this writing, the former pageant queen has yet to speak about her new gig, but it's only a matter of time. Although Erika took a lengthy break from attending MAGA events at the start of the year, she's definitely back in full swing. On March 11, 2026, Erika will team up with Sarah Huckabee Sanders to make a yet-to-be revealed announcement at the Arkansas State Capitol which, according to ABC7, previously hosted an exhibit highlighting Charlie's work. The mysterious pairing already has social media guessing about the reason for the engagement. With all eyes on her, it could also be the perfect time for Erika to discuss her shiny new position.