Celebrities Who Were Tragically Diagnosed With Dementia

Over the course of his decades-long career on the silver screen, Charlton Heston gave memorable performances in a multitude of all-time classics. He was Moses in the 1956 Cecil B. DeMille-helmed "The Ten Commandments." He played the titular character in William Wyler's "Ben-Hur" three years later, which landed him an Oscar for best actor. He also played the lead role of astronaut George Taylor in the original "Planet of the Apes" during the late 1960s. And that's only a fragment of the movies and roles that made him a Hollywood legend.

In his later years, Heston was politically divisive as the president of the National Rifle Association from 1998 to 2003. However, his later life was also defined by his Alzheimer's diagnosis — both in terms of the effect it had on him day to day and also his willingness to go public with his health situation. "I'm neither giving up nor giving in," he said in a 2002 video announcement (via CNN). "I believe I'm still the fighter that Dr. King and JFK and Ronald Reagan knew. But it's a fight I must someday call a draw. I must reconcile courage and surrender in equal measure. But please, feel no sympathy for me, I don't. I just may be a little less accessible to you, despite my wishes." Heston lived with Alzheimer's until his death in 2008 at the age of 84, using his remaining days to continue his work and raise awareness about the disease.