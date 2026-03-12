What To Know About Love Story's JFK Jr., Paul Anthony Kelly

Paul Anthony Kelly was a total newcomer to the world of acting before he landed the role of John F. Kennedy Jr. in "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette." Kelly only has one other IMDb credit listed to his name — "Photo Model" in two episodes of the Canadian drama "Body Language" back in 2010. So, when the casting began for "Love Story," he wasn't exactly an obvious choice.

Executive producer Brad Simpson explained to People that the Kennedy role was nearly impossible to fill, but Kelly encapsulated exactly what they were looking for — and they found him just in time. "We were about to shut down production and pause because we couldn't find him," Simpson revealed. Since Kelly was cast just a few weeks before shooting was scheduled to begin, he didn't have much time to prepare. "I was kind of thrust into this position with no time to think about anything else," he told GQ, adding, "As soon as I got cast, I hit the books as much as I could — in typical John Jr. fashion as well, a cram session."

Kelly reflected to that same outlet on how much the role changed his life, noting, "I've been trying all these years to break in. But all it takes is one, and I got this one that was really, I guess, right for me, or I was right for it. It was a very kind of kismet situation, and here we are."