Awkward Ben & Erin Napier Moments We Can't Ignore

Erin Napier and Ben Napier seem like the perfect couple most of the time, so when Erin admitted that she gets jealous of his private DMs sometimes, it was definitely unexpected. The HGTV fan favorite revealed in a 2025 interview with Us Weekly that she felt a little jealous when Ben got a message from someone she thought "looks too much like a supermodel to be messaging" him. While the message was about working with the couple, it was only sent to Ben, and Erin saw it. Since they're together 24/7, that's not too surprising.

But apparently, this led her imagination to get a little wild one day. In the interview, Erin recalled a time when Ben had to go home to shower in the middle of the day after he spilled something on himself. As it was a rare occurrence that they weren't together, Erin's mind got creative wondering what he could be up to by himself. She called Ben but said she was "not accusatory," and while Erin didn't exactly describe what she was thinking at the time, it's not hard to connect the dots. Ben noted as they described the incident, "Before she even called, she was like, 'This is silly. Why am I thinking this?" According to the couple, that was the end of it.

Of course, it's normal for couples to be a little jealous sometimes. But Erin and Ben usually project the idea that they are always "so extremely happy in our marriage," as the former said in the interview. Considering there are always rumors going around about Ben and Erin splitting up, it might not be a good look for one of them to be suspicious of the only time they ever spent apart.