7 Pics Of Pam Bondi's Old Face That Are Wild To See Today

Ever since she became Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, plastic surgery rumors have followed Pam Bondi. She has been roasted online for rapidly de-aging, which goes far beyond a good skincare regimen. "How much plastic surgery has Pam Bondi had?? The wacko 60 year old looks mid 30s," one person wrote on X.

The whispers of going under the knife went beyond detractors bashing her online. Speaking to our sister site, Glam, a plastic surgeon explained what happened to Bondi's face. Dr. Michael Niccole believed the AG had improved her skincare routine, but also had some procedures. "There's no question that the hollowness under her eyes has improved," Dr. Niccole told Glam in May 2025. "She likely had either under-eye filler or a stem cell/fat transfer to restore volume in that area," the surgeon said. Dr. Niccole also said that her taut skin could have been caused by "microneedling, or a gentle laser resurfacing treatment."

Previously, another plastic surgeon, Dr. Paul Rosenberg, pointed out that Bondi's nose was another indicator she went under the knife. "Her nasolabial folds [creases on the sides of her nose] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before," Rosenberg told Daily Mail in January 2025. Those changes Rosengberg referred to are obvious in some cases (see pics below), and looking at the drastic difference in older photos shows why people believe Bondi had serious work done.