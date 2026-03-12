7 Pics Of Pam Bondi's Old Face That Are Wild To See Today
Ever since she became Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, plastic surgery rumors have followed Pam Bondi. She has been roasted online for rapidly de-aging, which goes far beyond a good skincare regimen. "How much plastic surgery has Pam Bondi had?? The wacko 60 year old looks mid 30s," one person wrote on X.
The whispers of going under the knife went beyond detractors bashing her online. Speaking to our sister site, Glam, a plastic surgeon explained what happened to Bondi's face. Dr. Michael Niccole believed the AG had improved her skincare routine, but also had some procedures. "There's no question that the hollowness under her eyes has improved," Dr. Niccole told Glam in May 2025. "She likely had either under-eye filler or a stem cell/fat transfer to restore volume in that area," the surgeon said. Dr. Niccole also said that her taut skin could have been caused by "microneedling, or a gentle laser resurfacing treatment."
Previously, another plastic surgeon, Dr. Paul Rosenberg, pointed out that Bondi's nose was another indicator she went under the knife. "Her nasolabial folds [creases on the sides of her nose] are better in more recent photos and there is less sagging compared to before," Rosenberg told Daily Mail in January 2025. Those changes Rosengberg referred to are obvious in some cases (see pics below), and looking at the drastic difference in older photos shows why people believe Bondi had serious work done.
2012's Republican National Convention exposed the changes in Pam Bondi's neck
One thing experts have cited that point to Pam Bondi plastic surgery rumors not being BS is the tightness of her neck. Dr. Paul Rosenburg told Daily Mail that, even with weight loss, the skin around her neck should not be so tight. That is evident in this photo from the Republican National Convention in August 2012.
The then-Attorney General of Florida spoke at the event in a black jacket that had a partial turtleneck, but her neck was still visible. In addition to the wideness of her neck, Bondi looked different from her present-day look because of her cheeks. Prior to the rapid weight loss, her cheeks were not nearly as full or prominent as they would later become.
Pam Bondi's face has changed completely since 2015
When Jeb Bush announced his bid for presidency in June 2015 in Miami, Pam Bondi was on hand to lend her support. She appeared to have shed some pounds from a few years earlier, but her face still looked unrecognizable compared to her later days as the attorney general. Bondi was captured flashing a giant smile for the camera, and nearly everything about her facial features were different. The shape of her smile has since changed, with her lips seeming smaller in 2015 than in more recent pics. Plus, her nose definitely shape-shifted — in the years that followed, there would be an indent around the bridge of her nose that hinted at surgical intervention.
Pam Bondi's March 2016 Lincoln Day Dinner showed her real nose
Just before Pam Bondi flaunted her killer legs at a Donald Trump rally, she attended a Lincoln Day dinner in March 2016 where the future president was a keynote speaker. Bondi was also among the speakers, and she was photographed at the podium in a loose-fitting pink dress. Perhaps she had already gone under the knife, as the curvature around her nose resembled her later looks, but her cheeks looked completely different and devoid of definition. Her chin also stuck out in the throwback, and looking at later snaps hinted that she became reliant on fillers to help change the shape of her face.
A speech in 2016 showed off Pam Bondi's neck
Following a massive nightclub shooting in Florida in July 2016, Pam Bondi gave a news conference. She sported a plaid shirt with the collar left open, which gave a view of how different her neck used to look. This was also one of the shots that showed how much her face had transformed over time. The bridge of her nose had that concave quality — it was indented in the areas near her eyes — but the size of her nose overall appears to have shrunk since the pic was taken. Bondi's face had a more streamlined appearance as well, and it could not simply be explained by weight loss, as the roundness in her cheeks was more pronounced in ensuing years.
Pam Bondi wasn't showing signs of Botox in 2017
Virtually everything that has been altered in Pam Bondi's face was evident in a pic taken in March 2017. For the occasion, which saw her listening to Donald Trump at the White House, Bondi wore a white blazer with cinched frilled sleeves and a large pearl necklace. She craned her neck while listening, and that highlighted the folds in that region that miraculously disappeared in later years. Additionally, her forehead was not as smooth as it was during her time as the nation's attorney general, when she may have relied more heavily on Botox.
Pam Bondi's eye shape is different than it used to be
Perhaps some supporters would make the argument that Pam Bondi's ever-evolving face was due to weight loss and good skincare, but examining older photos — such as this one from February 2018 — exposes that she likely had serious work done. The AG's skin looks harsher, as it's much tighter in current shots. There's also a noticeable change in the shape of her eyelids, that is not as simple as varying eyelash techniques. Even her chin and jawline looked to have been pulled tighter from when this picture was taken.
Pam Bondi's cheekbones have changed significantly
A photo taken in January 2020 at Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed Pam Bondi looking a little haggard, possibly due to the stress of the hearing. The attorney general's nose had a similar shape to how it would later look, but her skin showed some redness that's no longer visible in current pictures. Bondi's chin seemed sharper than previous pics, but her cheekbones still lacked the defined quality they would later develop. The angle of this snap also highlighted how much wider Bondi's eyes appeared later, and hinted that she had work done on her eyelids.