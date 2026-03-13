Tragic Details About Mike Holmes Jr. From HGTV

Mike Holmes Jr. has had many reasons to celebrate in recent years. He and his wife, Lisa Marie Holmes (née Grant), welcomed a daughter named Azura Vie Holmes in 2023 and a son named Aurélien Holmes in 2025. While the Holmes family may be happy and expanding these days, that hasn't always been the case. In fact, just a few years after Holmes Jr. was born in 1989, his family suffered an onslaught of difficulties and tragedies.

His father, Mike Holmes, opened up about this period in an interview with Maclean's. He recounted how a major economic slump in the early 1990s devastated his business, with the elder Holmes having to lay off all his employees and sell not only his company's building but his own car. The financial woes affected his marriage, with Holmes and his wife, Alexandra Lorex, separating when their son was just a toddler.

Just one month after his parents' separation, Holmes Jr. lost his grandfather on his dad's side. Speaking to Maclean's, Holmes explained that his father died at the age of 55 from an unexpected accidental death: "My dad went down to the basement one night, missed the top step, fell down the stairs and broke his neck." The family further fractured when Holmes and Lorex officially divorced in 1993.

Only a few years later, Holmes Jr. lost his grandmother, Shirley Holmes, at the age of 56. While the elder Holmes didn't share many details about her death, he did tell Maclean's that the medication she took for a heart condition was what led to her death. The Holmes family's history of health issues has unfortunately persisted — one of Holmes Jr.'s sisters, Sherry Holmes, had a brain tumor; the other, Amanda Holmes, has Crohn's disease.