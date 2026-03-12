The Internet Wants To Know If Kai Trump's Teeth Are Real But They're Missing A Bigger Point
Given how obsessed the Trump family and wider MAGA squad are with physical improvements, it's not that shocking that many have questioned if the president's YouTuber granddaughter has veneers. Netizens were really focused on Kai Trump's teeth, regardless of whether her having veneers should've been the key takeaway from the teenager's latest tone-deaf video. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipped, "Kai Trump sounds like someone kicked her in the jaw." Another joked, "We need to start calling this mumbling speech through gigantic fake teeth, 'Veneeracular.'" However, those fixating on her appearance are overlooking a more important detail: Just how out of touch with reality the first family is.
While Kai's YouTube channel has shown a softer side of Grandpa Donald Trump, and made their clan seem more accessible to some, it's also long been criticized for putting Kai Trump's lavish life on display while many Americans can barely afford their basic needs. Since stepping into the spotlight, Kai Trump has proudly shown off the ridiculously expensive things she owns (a Tesla Cybertruck and Rolex to name just two). But perhaps the most frustrating moment came with her visit to Erewhon in Los Angeles, which she documented in a new video entitled "I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon."
Essentially, it was giving "Let them eat [raw, plant-based, organic] cake." In the clip, Kai started off by reminding her subscribers that Erewhon is, "The most expensive grocery store, pretty much, out there." She then went on a spree to find her favorite things, regularly pointing out just how pricey everything was, and quipping at times that it may be too spendy even for her.
Kai Trump has shared some details about her teeth in the past
Suffice it to say, social media users weren't impressed with Kai Trump's out-of-touch video about her trip to Erewhon. At one point, she joked, "I'm, like, about to go, like, bankrupt with this stuff. I'm going to need to file for bankruptcy," prompting some users in the comments section to quip that doing so would be following in her grandfather's footsteps. Aside from taking shots at her teeth, most people were unimpressed by the flagrant display of wealth. One wrote, "I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches." As for her teeth, the teenager has actually spoken about them in the past. Granted, that wasn't to share if they were veneers or not.
Rather, Kai documented having her wisdom teeth removed, again on YouTube. It's worth noting that in the comments of that particular video, the general consensus was considerably more supportive. Of course, Kai has also stayed true to those out-of-touch Marie Antoinette-esque videos as well, like the time she titled a vlog: "Flying First Class to the NBA All Star Game." As with the Erewhon video, the content creator got a ton of pushback, with some viewers asking how much of the trip was funded by taxpayers.
Others who had seen the Erewhon video first also prodded Kai over her comments that the pricey grocery store would bankrupt her if she was flying first class. Countless others also called for the youngster to be drafted to the military if others in her age group were. Kai's videos may highlight just how out of touch the MAGA princess is, but it's safe to say that the internet is fully committed to bringing her right back down to earth.