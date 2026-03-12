The Internet Wants To Know If Kai Trump's Teeth Are Real But They're Missing A Bigger Point

Suffice it to say, social media users weren't impressed with Kai Trump's out-of-touch video about her trip to Erewhon. At one point, she joked, "I'm, like, about to go, like, bankrupt with this stuff. I'm going to need to file for bankruptcy," prompting some users in the comments section to quip that doing so would be following in her grandfather's footsteps. Aside from taking shots at her teeth, most people were unimpressed by the flagrant display of wealth. One wrote, "I love that my taxes are funding this instead of school lunches." As for her teeth, the teenager has actually spoken about them in the past. Granted, that wasn't to share if they were veneers or not.

Rather, Kai documented having her wisdom teeth removed, again on YouTube. It's worth noting that in the comments of that particular video, the general consensus was considerably more supportive. Of course, Kai has also stayed true to those out-of-touch Marie Antoinette-esque videos as well, like the time she titled a vlog: "Flying First Class to the NBA All Star Game." As with the Erewhon video, the content creator got a ton of pushback, with some viewers asking how much of the trip was funded by taxpayers.

Others who had seen the Erewhon video first also prodded Kai over her comments that the pricey grocery store would bankrupt her if she was flying first class. Countless others also called for the youngster to be drafted to the military if others in her age group were. Kai's videos may highlight just how out of touch the MAGA princess is, but it's safe to say that the internet is fully committed to bringing her right back down to earth.