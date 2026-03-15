Justin Bieber Can't Escape The Salacious Rumors About His Life

While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020, Justin Bieber joked he was in an arranged marriage. But some of the behavior he's publicly displayed toward wife Hailey Bieber suggests they really were thrown together without his say. In fact, some fans believe that far from being in love with the socialite, he actively hates her.

Take Justin's arrival at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year ceremony, for example, where he swiftly ditched Hailey to run past paparazzi while she was still in their SUV. Then there's the fact that he seemingly failed to acknowledge her 29th birthday. And then there was the time he appeared to completely forget her existence while getting out of a car, nearly slamming one of its doors into her face.

Justin himself has even given a damning hint that he's his wife's biggest hater. In 2025, he congratulated Hailey on Instagram (via The Independent) for gracing Vogue's front cover while simultaneously getting strangely candid about the inner workings of their relationship: "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even."