Donald Trump's Infamous Hair Is Falling Out In Chunks, Haunting New Pic Shows

Donald Trump's bald spots were exposed when he held a Women's History Month celebration at the White House alongside Melania Trump. There were some odd moments as the president delivered a speech to the crowd that he admitted was off-the-cuff. "I can't prep — if I prepare my speeches, I won't have time to get things done, you know?" POTUS said on March 12.

At one point Donald rambled on about Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, who was in attendance. "So, I didn't know who the hell I was speaking to, but I walked in and saw this beautiful woman with the blonde hair. I watched that bobsled," he said, referring to Humphries. Donald may have focused on the Olympic athlete's blonde locks, but it was his own hair (or lack thereof) that turned heads.

Heather Diehl/Getty

Snapped from the side, a photograph (above) fully showed Donald's dirty, balding hair. His locks looked bleached to within an inch of their life, and his 'do may be on life support. The commander-in-chief styled it slicked in the back, and swept to the side, as per usual, but the thinning hair could do little to conceal the balding patches. There was a clear area at his temple that was visible, but also the entire top of Donald's hair appeared to be balding rapidly. The combed-over styling partially hid his issues, but Donald's pinkish scalp stuck out to onlookers.

Leading up to this event, there were other instances where Donald's fading hairline was apparent, too.