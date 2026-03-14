Donald Trump's Infamous Hair Is Falling Out In Chunks, Haunting New Pic Shows
Donald Trump's bald spots were exposed when he held a Women's History Month celebration at the White House alongside Melania Trump. There were some odd moments as the president delivered a speech to the crowd that he admitted was off-the-cuff. "I can't prep — if I prepare my speeches, I won't have time to get things done, you know?" POTUS said on March 12.
At one point Donald rambled on about Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, who was in attendance. "So, I didn't know who the hell I was speaking to, but I walked in and saw this beautiful woman with the blonde hair. I watched that bobsled," he said, referring to Humphries. Donald may have focused on the Olympic athlete's blonde locks, but it was his own hair (or lack thereof) that turned heads.
Snapped from the side, a photograph (above) fully showed Donald's dirty, balding hair. His locks looked bleached to within an inch of their life, and his 'do may be on life support. The commander-in-chief styled it slicked in the back, and swept to the side, as per usual, but the thinning hair could do little to conceal the balding patches. There was a clear area at his temple that was visible, but also the entire top of Donald's hair appeared to be balding rapidly. The combed-over styling partially hid his issues, but Donald's pinkish scalp stuck out to onlookers.
Leading up to this event, there were other instances where Donald's fading hairline was apparent, too.
Donald Trump must be creative when covering bald spots
At a glance it could seem that the bright lights at the Women's History Month event were unflattering to his hairline, but Donald Trump's gnarly bald spot was obvious on Air Force One only a couple months prior. Trump spoke to a scrum of reporters on January 4 aboard the aircraft as he fielded questions about putting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in U.S. custody. His bronzer was working overtime to cover his fatigued face, while his hair looked wispier than ever. The blond follicles were tousled and combed over, but even a straight-on look revealed that Trump's hairline was losing the battle to impending baldness. As with the Women's History Month speech, the bald patch around Trump's temple was a dead giveaway that he was losing plenty of hair.
Not only was POTUS' hair dropping out in the front, but it was also noticeable in the back. Trump's pink scalp could be seen through a bald spot in a picture taken of him from behind in June 2025. It was no wonder that Trump had to get inventive with the way he strategically combed and carefully placed his hair, as the balding areas had started to outnumber the regions flush with hair. Trump slicked his hair in the back, but there was a pronounced area up the middle that could not fully cover his bright scalp, as his hair looked to be falling out in chunks.