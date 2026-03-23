The Landman Actress Who Plays Cheyenne Looks Wildly Different In Real Life
Francesca Xuereb is a member of the cast of "Landman," the Paramount + series about the high-octane drama engulfing the oil industry (and those who make their money from it). It stars Ali Larter and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy and Angela Norris — the dueling divorcees at the center of all the drama. Xuereb joined Season 2 as Cheyenne, a stripper-turned-physical therapist, brought on to help soothe Tommy's father, T.L.'s (Sam Elliot) various aches and pains.
Like her "Landman co-stars, Jacob Lofland and Kayla Wallace, who've undergone stunning transformations, Xuereb's Cheyenne is in the middle of a professional evolution. However, her fashion, which includes bikinis and scantily clad dresses, definitely reflects her previous profession. In case you haven't caught up, the photo on the below left, featuring her pink tank top and corseted shorts, perfectly captures Cheyenne's on-screen style.
Unsurprisingly, Xuereb looks very different in real life. While Cheyenne is very much a free spirit who enjoys flaunting her body, Xuereb's personal fashion veers a little more toward the conservative side, as seen by the red carpet pic on the right. But not by much! The actor's Instagram is full of her wearing trendy fashion; it just leaves things to the imagination. Also, while Cheyenne has perfected the art of bed hair, Xuereb seemingly prefers to wear her hair straight or in simple, polished styles.
Who styles Francesca Xuereb on 'Landman?'
Francesca Xuereb is the rookie of the "Landman" cast. Compared to someone like Ali Larter ( who knows her way around a scandalous look), Xuereb has done very little press through the years. Therefore, we don't know much about her acting process or the ways in which she differentiates herself from her characters, including Cheyenne. But it's clear by Xuereb's fashion choices — like this gorgeous '50s-inspired dress and hairdo she posted to Instagram in February 2022 — that, off-screen, she's definitely not channeling her bubbly counterpart.
As for when she's on camera? Well, her looks have likely been shaped by the show's costume designer, Janie Bryant. "Leather, denim, and boots aren't just wardrobe pieces; they're the characters' armor — symbols of endurance and identity," Bryant told Vogue about the show's western influences in fall 2025. "It's the story of two worlds colliding in the same Texas dust. Their clothes breathe real life," she explained.
Bryant also broke down several of the characters' fashion inspirations, but Xuereb's first episode hadn't yet aired when that article came out. However, we can assume that Bryant was also thinking about Cheyenne when discussing how she picks certain items for the cast. "Every crease and scuff tells the story of survival and pride in their heritage," she said.