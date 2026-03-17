Jeff Bezos Looks Like A Trained Dog Posing Next To Wife Lauren Sánchez At Oscars After-Party
Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, were just two of the many celebs at Vanity Fair's Oscars' after-party. Before heading inside the glitzy event and mingling with their A-list peers, the couple posed for photos on the red carpet. Sánchez left her inappropriate outfits at home, showing up in a classy, strapless black evening gown, while the Amazon founder donned a classic black tuxedo. Despite their matching 'fits, it was clear the former journalist was the star of the evening based on how her husband looked like a trained puppy next to her.
In a clip uploaded by Hello Magazine, Sánchez can be seen preening and posing around Bezos as he awkwardly stands next to her — almost like a statue. While she did attempt to engage with him toward the end of the clip (to no avail), he still ended up looking like a prop next to her.
Now, we're not saying Bezos' glaring lack of aura is Sánchez's fault or problem. even if her ensemble was considerably more interesting to look at. However, the interaction definitely highlighted how off-kilter they were on Sunday. Unfortunately, yet another clip of them on the red carpet has further cemented how strange Bezos and Sánchez seem.
Lauren Sánchez shooed Jeff Bezos like a fly
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were on the red carpet for quite some time. So long, in fact, that Sánchez eventually tired of his presence and shooed him away like a fly. Yes, really. One second, they were posing together, and the next, Sánchez was ushering him out of her shot in order to pose for more photos on her own. Add it to Sánchez's many shady "mean girl" moments.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos arrive at the #VFOscars
See all the arrivals: https://t.co/Alb23i1Ko5 pic.twitter.com/eS3chA6eZv
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) March 16, 2026
Of course, we kind of get it. No one wants to have their photos ruined by someone who isn't even trying to be present. However, the interaction has opened them up to a barrage of criticism from social media.
So, the internet wasn't impressed by the way Sánchez and Bezos interacted on the red carpet. "The way she kicked him out," wrote one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, "They're both so tacky and ugly." A second threw shade at Sánchez's diva antics. "Lauren: Step away, hubby. You're hogging my camera time," they tweeted. Another suggested Vanity Fair had lowered its standards by inviting them, writing, "The Vanity Fair party sure isn't what it used to be." Meanwhile, another reserved their criticism for the billionaire Amazon bro, writing, "Mr Lauren Sanchez @JeffBezos looks like he'd rather be any place else. or he's stoned af."