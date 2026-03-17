Jeff Bezos Looks Like A Trained Dog Posing Next To Wife Lauren Sánchez At Oscars After-Party

Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez, were just two of the many celebs at Vanity Fair's Oscars' after-party. Before heading inside the glitzy event and mingling with their A-list peers, the couple posed for photos on the red carpet. Sánchez left her inappropriate outfits at home, showing up in a classy, strapless black evening gown, while the Amazon founder donned a classic black tuxedo. Despite their matching 'fits, it was clear the former journalist was the star of the evening based on how her husband looked like a trained puppy next to her.

In a clip uploaded by Hello Magazine, Sánchez can be seen preening and posing around Bezos as he awkwardly stands next to her — almost like a statue. While she did attempt to engage with him toward the end of the clip (to no avail), he still ended up looking like a prop next to her.

Now, we're not saying Bezos' glaring lack of aura is Sánchez's fault or problem. even if her ensemble was considerably more interesting to look at. However, the interaction definitely highlighted how off-kilter they were on Sunday. Unfortunately, yet another clip of them on the red carpet has further cemented how strange Bezos and Sánchez seem.