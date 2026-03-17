12 Pics That Show Off Sasha Obama's Stunning Beauty Transformation
Sasha Obama has grown up right in front of our eyes. Her transformation from childhood to young adulthood has been incredible to watch, as have her beauty choices. Back when she lived in the White House, Sasha was your typical girly girl who used to "borrow" her famous mom, Michelle Obama's makeup, as the former FLOTUS disclosed in a chat with "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "I can't find anything with these little women in my house," Michelle playfully complained.
While former President Barack Obama couldn't relate to Michelle's plight of having her makeup disappear, he once admitted that his daughters helped him understand the pressure of beauty standards imposed on women. "When you're a dad of two daughters, you notice more," Barack remarked in a chat with ballet legend Misty Copeland (via Time). "And that pressure I think has historically always been harder on African American women than just about any other women."
As a young girl, Sasha's style was simple — she wore cute hair accessories, avoided makeup, and was even pictured with several stray hair strands. Later on, the former First Daughter's curiosity took over, and we began to see her with filled-in eyebrows, natural-toned lip colors, and high buns that gave her a more grown-up look. By the time she graduated college, Sasha's style had culminated in full makeup and longer hair. Keep scrolling for the best photos of her stunning transformation.
Sasha Obama rocked cute hair accessories when she was little
Sasha Obama was thrust into the spotlight when her father, former President Barack Obama, ran for office, but before that, she was an every day adorable little girl. In November 2004, when Barack was an aspiring U.S. senator, Sasha appeared in a memorable family photo that showed a much simpler style. Michelle Obama sported a bob with full makeup, while Sasha and her sister, Malia Obama (not pictured), had their hair pulled back into little buns.
Both Obama sisters wore pink kiddie hair accessories that matched their outfits, a cute aesthetic that had begun long before. Months earlier, Barack celebrated his 43rd birthday at a fundraiser in Matteson, Illinois, and his entire family showed up for him. As far as their beauty choices go, Michelle swept her hair back, wore her eyebrows in a pointed arch, and ditched lipstick altogether.
Six-year-old Malia, on the other hand, had her hair parted and styled into mohawk puffs, and completed her look with a pink hair clip. A much younger Sasha had her hair fastened at the center and, of course, a few stray strands added character to the look. The would-be First Daughter wore a pink bow accessory that, once again, complemented her dress.
She wore curly, shoulder-length hair at the 2008 DNC
The August 2008 Democratic National Convention was a monumental political event — former POTUS Barack Obama accepted his presidential nomination as the first African American candidate for the office — but the beauty choices by the soon-to-be first family did not go unnoticed either. On the first day of the convention, Michelle Obama looked effortlessly gorgeous in full makeup and rocked her signature bob, while her daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama, had cute shoulder-length hair that appeared silk-pressed.
Sasha's hair rose from the roots before falling into soft, flowing curls. Her look featured a healthy shine and a gentle part that, coupled with her tiny earrings, made for a fun kids' hairstyle. Of course, Sasha wore no makeup (she was only 7 years old at the time). The former First Daughter sported the same elegant hairstyle when Barack won the elections months later, except that the curls in her hair were less defined.
The following year, all eyes were on the Obama family as Barack took the oath of office, and a young Sasha once again stole the spotlight with her middle-parted hair that featured larger spiral curls. Her sister, Malia, wore her hair straight this time, and it was clear that the duo had spent some time in the makeup chair. Both girls appeared to be wearing lip gloss and had their eyebrows brushed into defined shapes.
Sasha Obama was adorably pictured with loose hair in an effortless at-home look
When the Obamas lived in the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama made an effort to ensure their children, Sasha and Malia Obama, still lived regular lives. "We made sure they were doing things like making their beds every morning and as they got older, getting summer jobs," Michelle disclosed in an interview with Parents. That sense of normalcy also showed in how Sasha wore her hair; it was always well-styled, but it didn't always look perfectly put together.
In May 2009, for instance, a young Sasha was pictured waving at Barack from the Truman Balcony as he returned from a trip to Arizona and New Mexico. Her hair was held back with a headband and fell into a voluminous puff at the back. The headband's grip was clearly not tight, as several loose strands of hair escaped, creating an adorable at-home look.
Naturally, the Obama family's at-home style was always relaxed. In July 2011, the former president and his family were pictured watching the FIFA Women's World Cup game between the United States and Japan. Sasha and Malia both wore their hair loosely tied back and had no makeup on. In a similar fashion, the former president was pictured walking Sasha to a Halloween party back in October 2008; she wore her hair in braids, along with many stray strands.
Her game-day looks evolved from natural to courtside chic
The Obama family has a long-standing love affair with basketball. Former president Barack Obama was part of the Punahou School basketball team in Hawaii and even coached Sasha Obama's basketball team while in office. Unsurprisingly, the Obamas have attended countless basketball games, and the evolution of Sasha's courtside style has been fascinating. In August 2010, a young Sasha joined her dad to watch a game between the Tulsa Shock and the Washington Mystics, with no makeup in sight.
A little over three years later, the Obamas attended a college game between the Oregon State Beavers and the Maryland Terrapins, and Sasha's silky lip gloss did not go unnoticed (pictured). Coupled with her filled-in eyebrows and bun, she carried off the look with chic flair. The polished aesthetic continued when the Obama family attended another college basketball game the following year, with Sasha sporting a pink-toned lip color.
In February 2026, a much-grown Sasha turned heads once again in a joint photo with her parents at the NBA All-Star game. Michelle Obama took to X to share the shot, which she captioned, "My favorite teammates on and off the court." Sasha looked stunning and chic in full makeup and long hair, and as expected, fans gushed over her appearance. "NOT THE OBAMAS HAVING A MUGOFF AND SASHA WINNING," one online user tweeted.
The former First Daughter dazzled with natural-toned lipstick at a Christmas event
Sasha Obama's love for natural-toned lip colors is undeniable. During a December 2014 Christmas event, the former First Daughter flawlessly pulled off a pink-toned look. She layered a generous amount of color on her lower lip and used a separate product to craft a darker outline, all while leaving her upper lip nearly bare. Of course, Sasha didn't forget to put on her best accessory: her wonderful smile.
Sasha's bare-toned look was also a show-stopper when she appeared in a family portrait back in 2011. A much younger Sasha looked gorgeous with brushed eyebrows and silk-pressed hair drawn back and, as she flashed a soft smile, her pink-toned lip color stood out. Both Michelle and Malia Obama opted for natural lip shades for this portrait as well, but the former's thinly drawn eyebrows were also striking as, at that time, naturally shaped eyebrows were in style.
Michelle dodged the eyebrow trends, and so did Sasha when she graduated from the University of Southern California in May 2023. That year, straight brows were the biggest new wave, but Sasha opted for curved, soft-edged eyebrows. As for her choice of lip color, she stuck to her signature look, this time wearing a glossy shade that complemented her hair.
Sasha Obama styled her bun in different ways and subtly experimented with makeup
The bun is a popular hairstyle among our favorite celebrities. We've seen stars like Kerry Washington rock half buns, while "His & Hers" star Tessa Thompson has been pictured wearing a retro bun. Sasha Obama obviously got the memo because she has sported the hairstyle many times. In June 2015, Sasha and her sister, Malia Obama, were pictured together in London; the latter wore long, back-length hair with a side parting, while Sasha had her hair in a neat high bun.
When it comes to makeup, Sasha kept it light. She filled in her eyebrows and wore no lipstick, all while seemingly sporting a hint of blush. Her eyebrows featured sharp arches, and though gorgeous, it didn't take an expert eye to tell that the then-teenager had done them on her own. Her passion for makeup began way earlier, however, as Michelle Obama once told People, "Sasha could beat her face from a young age."
Naturally, Sasha's bun evolved alongside her makeup skills. Back in June 2013, she was photographed in Berlin, Europe, wearing a simple mini bun that appeared loose. That same month, as she and her family exited Air Force One on a trip to Ireland, Sasha was pictured wearing a seemingly DIY-styled medium-sized bun, with her hair pulled back.
She casually wore her straightened hair messy but cute
Although she wore intricate styles like silk-pressed curls and elegant high buns, sometimes Sasha Obama just straightened her hair. In July 2015, Sasha and her father, former President Barack Obama, were photographed leaving the White House to board Marine One. Sasha styled her hair in a half-ponytail, letting the other half fall loosely down her back. She ditched full makeup altogether, but shaped her eyebrows with a sharp, defined arch.
In September of the same year, Sasha and her family had a meeting with the late Pope Francis during his trip to the United States. Sasha's choice of outfit was sophisticated — a pleated color-block Kate Spade skirt — but she kept her hairstyle simple. Her neck-length, low-volume, straightened hair was parted in the middle and partly tucked behind her ears.
As the Obama sisters grew older, we hardly saw them in certain hairstyles, such as full head braids. Michelle Obama also avoided plaited styles, and she later revealed the sad reason she wore straightened hair during her time in the White House. According to the former First Lady, speaking on an episode of Ellen DeGeneres World, she was steering clear of controversy, especially after the mayhem created by Barack's tan suit.
She attended a state dinner wearing winged eyeliner and boxer braids
Although plaited hair was a rare sight while the Obamas were in the White House (Malia Obama did wear cornrows and Nubian twists when she was younger), Sasha Obama definitely turned heads when she showed up to a March 2016 state dinner in boxer braids. Sasha's overall look, featuring a sleeveless floor-length gown with lacy detail, a DIY choker, and shiny jewelry, gave her a sophisticated feel.
When it comes to makeup, the former First Daughter looked splendid with a natural-toned glossy lip, while her eyebrows were left natural yet beautifully shaped. Sasha's eye makeup was the stunner; her lashes were delicately defined with mascara, while winged eyeliner gave her a touch of elegance. That said, since leaving the White House, Sasha has been seen with more daring eye makeup.
When she went to prom in May 2019, Sasha looked stunning in full makeup, with a smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and well-defined eyebrows. She opted for a layered straight hairstyle, which, of course, was a reminder of her days in the White House. Nevertheless, Sasha has also worn full braids as part of her post-White House style, including ones that stop partway down, creating a full, cascading effect.
Her well-shaped eyebrows gave her a gorgeous vacation-style look
The Obama family went on numerous vacations while they were in the White House. In fact, one of those moments was a Grand Canyon getaway, during which Michelle Obama was criticized for wearing a pair of inappropriate jean shorts. Sasha Obama's fashion and beauty style, on the other hand, never missed the mark. As a child on holiday, she wore loose-fitting clothing and rocked her go-to buns, sometimes adding a pair of dark sunglasses for good measure.
Of course, as she grew older, her style became more chic. In August 2016, Sasha was pictured leaving the White House in the company of her sister, Malia Obama, on their way to Martha's Vineyard. Both Obama sisters looked stunning with flowing, back-length hair. While Malia wore her eyebrows naturally, Sasha filled hers in and shaped them into a curved arch, adding oomph to her monochrome outfit.
The following year, the Obamas jetted to Indonesia for a post-White House trip. The former First Daughters were pictured rocking matching curly hair, perfectly paired with caps. Sasha wore a pair of dark sunglasses that added character to her look, all while going makeup-free. Her vacation style later became even more free-spirited; in 2025, Sasha was pictured in Mallorca, Spain, sporting sharp-angled eyebrows and long hair, all while rocking a relaxed yet revealing white top.
She looked stunning in minimalist makeup at a Thanksgiving turkey pardon
One word sums up Sasha Obama's White House aesthetic: minimalist. The former First Daughter applied just enough makeup to look good, and this was evident during one of former President Barack Obama's Thanksgiving turkey pardons. Sasha wore softly filled eyebrows that featured a sharp arch, and on closer inspection, she had applied mascara that gave her lashes a defined look.
Sasha tactfully applied eyeliner, which was also impossible to miss, and opted for a pink-toned lip color. And in true Sasha fashion, her charming smile sealed the look. Her hair was straightened with a middle part, flowing gracefully to her shoulders. Malia Obama, on the other hand, opted for a natural look, featuring well-groomed eyebrows and long-length, partly curled hair. The following year (December 2016), the Obama sisters joined their parents at the National Christmas Tree Lighting.
Per usual, Michelle Obama was dolled up in full makeup, with generously applied blush, glossy lips, and striking lashes. Sasha dazzled in another minimalist look, with beautifully-shaped eyebrows and sheeny lips. In a cute mother-daughter moment, she and Michelle styled their hair the same way; they wore it straight and let it flow while tucking part of it behind their ears. Sasha always has heads turning whenever she channels her inner Michelle.
Sasha Obama showed off some serious skin in a revealing outfit
Sasha Obama's post-White House style is as edgy as it gets. This was demonstrated when former President Barack Obama posted a birthday tribute to his daughter on Instagram in June 2025, showing Sasha looking gorgeous in a strapless beige top and a gathered skirt. "Happy birthday, Sasha! Watching you grow into the incredible woman you are has been a true gift. I'll always be proud of you and will always be here for you," Barack wrote.
Sasha's glowing look earned her compliments from the former first family's fans. She wore a full face of makeup with well-defined eyebrows and rosy cheeks, and her even-toned skin was hard to miss. In many ways, it was a reflection of Sasha's investment in self-care. Case in point: In September 2023, Sasha was photographed leaving a Los Angeles-based spa after an hours-long session. She looked fresh-faced (the facility offers many services, including facials) and appeared to have had a manicure, complete with long blue nails.
The Obama household is also known for its love of the gym — regular exercise is a scientifically proven way of nourishing the skin — and Sasha is no exception. On many occasions, the former First Daughter has been seen leaving the gym in outfits that show off her flawless skin. Needless to say, Sasha's go-to post-workout aesthetic is completely makeup-free.
She flaunted her spiky lash extensions during a night out
Sasha Obama's party girl lifestyle is no secret to the general public. In 2023, the former First Daughter and her sister, Malia Obama, were said to have partied with "God's Plan" rapper Drake at a Los Angeles club. Nearly two years later, the duo attended R&B singer Destin Conrad's album release party together. As usual, Sasha's style was eye-catching — long, wavy hair that flowed all the way to her waist, a full face of makeup, and maroon-toned lipstick.
In June 2025, KATSEYE band member Manon Bannerman posted a photo of herself partying with Sasha and a friend on X. All the girls' makeup was head-turning: glossy lip colors, rosy blush, you name it. As was her custom, Sasha filled in her eyebrows and styled them with an angled arch. Her eyes were shut in the shot, drawing attention to her clumped, spiky lashes. Of course, that didn't mark the first time Sasha's lash extensions have stolen the show.
When she turned 23, Michelle Obama honored her daughter with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. She posted a photo of the of them embracing on a rooftop, and Sasha's full glam look — featuring well-defined eyebrows and shiny lips — was a stunner. Most notable were Sasha's mid-length lashes, which accentuated her face as she closed her eyes. In a similar fashion, during a 2019 family trip to France, the USC alum was pictured wearing dramatic, outward-carving lashes.