12 Pics That Show Off Sasha Obama's Stunning Beauty Transformation

Sasha Obama has grown up right in front of our eyes. Her transformation from childhood to young adulthood has been incredible to watch, as have her beauty choices. Back when she lived in the White House, Sasha was your typical girly girl who used to "borrow" her famous mom, Michelle Obama's makeup, as the former FLOTUS disclosed in a chat with "The Kelly Clarkson Show." "I can't find anything with these little women in my house," Michelle playfully complained.

While former President Barack Obama couldn't relate to Michelle's plight of having her makeup disappear, he once admitted that his daughters helped him understand the pressure of beauty standards imposed on women. "When you're a dad of two daughters, you notice more," Barack remarked in a chat with ballet legend Misty Copeland (via Time). "And that pressure I think has historically always been harder on African American women than just about any other women."

As a young girl, Sasha's style was simple — she wore cute hair accessories, avoided makeup, and was even pictured with several stray hair strands. Later on, the former First Daughter's curiosity took over, and we began to see her with filled-in eyebrows, natural-toned lip colors, and high buns that gave her a more grown-up look. By the time she graduated college, Sasha's style had culminated in full makeup and longer hair. Keep scrolling for the best photos of her stunning transformation.