Usha And JD Vance Accidentally Put Their Disconnect On Blast With Lazy Attempt To Coordinate 'Fits

JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, just can't seem to get it right. The notoriously awkward couple tried to once again get folks to forget about their eccentricities, but they've only made things worse. It all started with their pitiful, coordinated St. Patrick's Day outfits.

Okay, so "pitiful" may be a little harsh, but it definitely captures their energy (and we do have some pity). As you can see above, the VP and his wife attempted to don matching seasonal 'fits during their St. Patrick's Day visit to the Naval Observatory. The only thing was that Usha's lime green dress clashed against JD's forest green tie, not to mention his very dark blue suit failed to match Usha's pure black jacket.

Given the unlimited resources at the second couple's disposal, we can only surmise that they decided to wear matching looks at the last minute and had to just work with what they had on the fly. Then again, perhaps they got dressed in the dark and accidentally left the better options at home.

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Either way, they seemed especially mismatched next to their guests, Ireland's prime minister, Micheál Martin, and his wife, Mary Martin. At least they chose shades of green closer together on the color wheel. We'll ignore the part about them seeming as if they actually liked each other, compared to the Vances.