Usha And JD Vance Accidentally Put Their Disconnect On Blast With Lazy Attempt To Coordinate 'Fits
JD Vance and his wife, Usha Vance, just can't seem to get it right. The notoriously awkward couple tried to once again get folks to forget about their eccentricities, but they've only made things worse. It all started with their pitiful, coordinated St. Patrick's Day outfits.
Okay, so "pitiful" may be a little harsh, but it definitely captures their energy (and we do have some pity). As you can see above, the VP and his wife attempted to don matching seasonal 'fits during their St. Patrick's Day visit to the Naval Observatory. The only thing was that Usha's lime green dress clashed against JD's forest green tie, not to mention his very dark blue suit failed to match Usha's pure black jacket.
Given the unlimited resources at the second couple's disposal, we can only surmise that they decided to wear matching looks at the last minute and had to just work with what they had on the fly. Then again, perhaps they got dressed in the dark and accidentally left the better options at home.
Either way, they seemed especially mismatched next to their guests, Ireland's prime minister, Micheál Martin, and his wife, Mary Martin. At least they chose shades of green closer together on the color wheel. We'll ignore the part about them seeming as if they actually liked each other, compared to the Vances.
JD Vance claims all is well with Usha
To their credit, JD and Usha Vance work really hard to appear like a pleasant, everyday couple. It just doesn't land, like, ever. From JD admitting to wanting Usha, a Hindu, to convert to Christianity, to his steamy embrace with Erika Kirk and Usha opting to ditch her wedding ring multiple times, they've made themselves an easy target.
Social media, of course, has had a blast pointing out how misaligned the couple often appear, but the internet commentary doesn't seem to bother them, according to JD. "I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," he shared with NBC News in response to Usha's absent wedding ring in late 2025. "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too."
Oh, and their relationship apparently hasn't been falling apart, no matter what their haters may believe. "Our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role," JD added.
That said, JD also implied that living in the public spotlight had rattled them. "There are certainly ways in which it's difficult on the family," he continued, adding, "I'm not going to pretend that it isn't. But it's the sacrifice that we signed up for."