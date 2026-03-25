8 Pics Of Lara Trump's Formerly Thin Lips That Are Jarring To See Today
Lara Trump's lips have grown exponentially from when she first started being photographed alongside hubby Eric Trump to when she became a well-known political pundit. Her seemingly filler-enhanced puckers have not gone unnoticed, especially by the anti-Trump contingent. In March 2022, Lara made some television appearances where she went on the attack against then-president Joe Biden as Donald Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin came under scrutiny. That led to Jimmy Kimmel bashing her rumored cosmetic procedures during a monologue. "[Lara] was on Fox News last night to lash out at Joe Biden and put those big new lips she has on daddy-in-law's a**," he said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
As chatter swirled about the work Lara had done, Nicki Swift decided to get an expert's opinion. Dr. Mariano Busso, a certified cosmetic dermatologist, compared older pictures of the would-be singer turned political analyst to more recent ones and noted how her face had changed. "Her nose seems to be less prominent in the second picture," Busso told us in April 2024. "Her face seems rounder on the second picture, and her cheeks are fuller," he added. The cosmetic dermatologist estimated the price tag on Lara's plastic surgeries and other procedures at over $120,000.
That same month, a user on X also compared pics of Lara's face before and after plastic surgery. One aspect of her transformation that stood out the most was how engorged her lips had become. "What happens to all these women and their lips?" one user asked, referring to women among the Mar-a-Lago contingent. To put the drastic change of Lara's mouth in perspective, we gathered pics that showcase her formerly thin lips through the years.
Her lips looked leaner during Mar-a-Lago Thanksgiving in 2008
Early on in her relationship with Eric Trump, Lara Trump was his plus-one for a family Thanksgiving gathering in Mar-a-Lago in November 2008. While her strapless red dress was very MAGA, her face looked completely different from how it would after adopting the Mar-a-Lago aesthetic. Lara's cheeks were naturally full, and slight wrinkles were visible on her forehead. Not only was she seemingly not getting injections to smooth out her skin at the time, but Lara also didn't have injections in her lips. Even though she wore a glossy red lipstick to highlight them, her thin lips were barely visible as she posed next to her future husband.
She didn't try to play up her pout for a 2011 jewelry store opening
To show support for his sister, Eric Trump brought Lara Trump to the opening of Ivanka Trump's Fine Jewelry Boutique in December 2011. The couple looked sleek on the red carpet of the event in matching black coats. Lara had her blond locks tied back in a tight ponytail, which offered a clear view of her face and large dangling earrings. She also caked on the makeup for the jewelry store opening with plenty of foundation and heavy eye makeup. Lara eased up on the lipstick, however, as she wore a light pink color that did little to accentuate her lips. The would-be political pundit struck a serious look while posing for photos and pursed her lips for the camera. It was a far cry from how they would look on future TV appearances, as pushing her lips together made her bottom lip slightly larger, but her top lip was hardly noticeable.
Her smile made her lips look slimmer during a 2012 zoo trip
Throughout the 2010s, Lara Trump and Eric Trump frequented multiple animal-centric events such as National Zookeeper Week at the Staten Island Zoo in July 2012. This was before Lara's style transformation, when it was still common to see her dress casually even when she knew cameras would be snapping her photo. In one pic, both Lara and Eric looked over their shoulders while he let a baby fox nap on his shoulder. Lara looked sun-kissed, with tanned arms and a bronzed face. She flashed a large smile, which resulted in her lips becoming nearly indistinguishable from the rest of her face. Her bottom lip barely stood out, and Lara's top lip looked non-existent.
Her lip color choice made her bottom lip stand out a bit more at a 2013 ball
In April 2013, Lara Trump and Eric Trump went to a Hamptons Magazine & American Heart Association ball in New York City. Lara's hair was tied back in a tight ponytail, and her skin looked blemish-free as she gave the camera a large smile. She had applied lipstick with a pink hue, but the beauty product did little to highlight her thin lips. The lipstick at least gave them a little definition, but it was nothing compared to the inflated balloons that Lara's smackers would become once she spent more time in the limelight.
A bad case of foundation lips didn't help matters in 2014
Lara Trump and Eric Trump wore slightly matching blue, black, and white outfits when they attended a Harboring Hearts event at Rubin Museum of Art in New York City in June 2014. Once again, Lara's hair was tied back, and her skin appeared to be aided by Botox, as it was wrinkle-free. Lara gave a huge smile that showed off her sparkling white teeth, but it also made her lips virtually disappear. Unfortunately, it looked like there was also some foundation on her lips, which made them blend with the rest of face.
Her gloss didn't provide much plumping at the golf club in 2014
When attending the Concourse for the Kids held at the Trump National Golf Club in September 2014, Lara Trump chose an inappropriate outfit that looked severely out of place for a children's event. Posing next to Eric Trump, she rocked a body-hugging black tank top with a plunging neckline that put her seemingly surgically enhanced assets on display. She may have had surgery to increase her curves, but she had not yet opted for fillers to inflate her lips. In one photo, she stood stone-faced next to her beau with her lips pressed tightly together. Fortunately, she chose a glossy lip shade, because if not for that, then her pout would have gone entirely unnoticed.
Her big smile was bottom-lip heavy at a 2014 event
It came as no surprise that Lara Trump was with Eric Trump at his eponymous Foundation's Elite Donor Reception in December 2014, where the couple embraced while striking a pose in front of a Christmas tree. Lara was marginally conservative with her beauty products, and her skin looked taut and without wrinkles. This was another example of her pink lip gloss doing the heavy lifting around her mouth, as Eric's lips looked twice the size of Lara's while standing side-by-side. Perhaps she had started to dabble with injections, as Lara's bottom lip looked much larger than her ultra-thin top lip.
Her MAGA hat kept her stretched-out smile in the shade in 2015
One of the last pictures of Lara Trump with thinner lips came in September 2015 when she attended the 9th Annual ETF Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club Westchester with Eric Trump. She looked fairly sporty in a gray zip-up turtleneck and a pair of bright red shorts. Lara also wore a matching red MAGA hat — the brightness of which overshadowed her face in snaps taken on the golf course. When she smiled next to her husband, Lara's puckers did appear a tad more engorged than the above thin-lipped pics, but they were moderately enhanced compared to how massive they would become. Her top lip was meatier than the ultra-thin days, but was much smaller than her bottom lip.