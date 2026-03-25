8 Pics Of Lara Trump's Formerly Thin Lips That Are Jarring To See Today

Lara Trump's lips have grown exponentially from when she first started being photographed alongside hubby Eric Trump to when she became a well-known political pundit. Her seemingly filler-enhanced puckers have not gone unnoticed, especially by the anti-Trump contingent. In March 2022, Lara made some television appearances where she went on the attack against then-president Joe Biden as Donald Trump's relationship with Vladimir Putin came under scrutiny. That led to Jimmy Kimmel bashing her rumored cosmetic procedures during a monologue. "[Lara] was on Fox News last night to lash out at Joe Biden and put those big new lips she has on daddy-in-law's a**," he said on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

As chatter swirled about the work Lara had done, Nicki Swift decided to get an expert's opinion. Dr. Mariano Busso, a certified cosmetic dermatologist, compared older pictures of the would-be singer turned political analyst to more recent ones and noted how her face had changed. "Her nose seems to be less prominent in the second picture," Busso told us in April 2024. "Her face seems rounder on the second picture, and her cheeks are fuller," he added. The cosmetic dermatologist estimated the price tag on Lara's plastic surgeries and other procedures at over $120,000.

That same month, a user on X also compared pics of Lara's face before and after plastic surgery. One aspect of her transformation that stood out the most was how engorged her lips had become. "What happens to all these women and their lips?" one user asked, referring to women among the Mar-a-Lago contingent. To put the drastic change of Lara's mouth in perspective, we gathered pics that showcase her formerly thin lips through the years.