Jarring Pics Of Lara Trump That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

The transformation of Lara Trump is jarring when looking at older photos taken before she seemingly went under the knife. As the host of "My View with Lara Trump" on Fox News, her face has that telltale full look associated with filler use, especially around her cheeks and chin, and her skin is smoothed into oblivion. It's not just amateur analysis that points to Eric Trump's wife having major work done. In April 2024, Nicki Swift spoke to a cosmetic dermatologist who estimated what Lara had spent on plastic surgeries. Dr. Mariano Busso examined a pic from April 2013 and compared it to a recent one at the time. "Her nose seems to be less prominent in the second picture," Busso told us. "Her face seems rounder on the second picture, and her cheeks are fuller," the dermatologist added. He estimated that Lara had spent around $120,000 on cosmetic procedures, including a facelift and Botox.

Other doctors have made similar observations about Donald Trump's daughter-in-law. In July 2025, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu also compared before and after photos of Lara for the Irish Star. For Seymenoglu, it was the shifting shape of Lara's eyes that was most prominent. "Looking at her now, her eyes look much more open and alert, and this may have been made possible by an upper eyelid surgery," the surgeon told the outlet. The roundness of Lara's face, compared to her past look, stood out to the doctor as well.

A few months after the surgeon gave that assessment, Lara's face looked lopsided, as if she had missed cosmetic touch-ups, in an Instagram video she posted in October 2025. Scrolling through older pictures of Lara highlights just how many fillers, injections, and surgeries have possibly gone into reshaping her face.