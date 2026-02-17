Jarring Pics Of Lara Trump That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face
The transformation of Lara Trump is jarring when looking at older photos taken before she seemingly went under the knife. As the host of "My View with Lara Trump" on Fox News, her face has that telltale full look associated with filler use, especially around her cheeks and chin, and her skin is smoothed into oblivion. It's not just amateur analysis that points to Eric Trump's wife having major work done. In April 2024, Nicki Swift spoke to a cosmetic dermatologist who estimated what Lara had spent on plastic surgeries. Dr. Mariano Busso examined a pic from April 2013 and compared it to a recent one at the time. "Her nose seems to be less prominent in the second picture," Busso told us. "Her face seems rounder on the second picture, and her cheeks are fuller," the dermatologist added. He estimated that Lara had spent around $120,000 on cosmetic procedures, including a facelift and Botox.
Other doctors have made similar observations about Donald Trump's daughter-in-law. In July 2025, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu also compared before and after photos of Lara for the Irish Star. For Seymenoglu, it was the shifting shape of Lara's eyes that was most prominent. "Looking at her now, her eyes look much more open and alert, and this may have been made possible by an upper eyelid surgery," the surgeon told the outlet. The roundness of Lara's face, compared to her past look, stood out to the doctor as well.
A few months after the surgeon gave that assessment, Lara's face looked lopsided, as if she had missed cosmetic touch-ups, in an Instagram video she posted in October 2025. Scrolling through older pictures of Lara highlights just how many fillers, injections, and surgeries have possibly gone into reshaping her face.
Lara was fresh-faced in a 2008 throwback
Believe it or not, it once wasn't rare to see photos of Lara Trump without makeup. When she shared this throwback with Eric Trump on Instagram in 2016, she explained its significance. "The first picture ever taken of us, circa 2008 [heart emoji] We look like babies!" she wrote. She had left the beauty products at home, and to say she looked unrecognizable would be an understatement. Her followers noted how much she has dramatically altered her appearance since the throwback was taken. "You sure don't have this fresh face anymore. It's all filled and plumped now," one wrote.
She celebrated Thanksgiving 2008 with a bronze glow
The same year their first photo together was taken, Lara Trump attended a Thanksgiving Day function with Eric Trump in Mar-a-Lago. The couple posed with Eric's grandmother for a photo, and Lara looked radiant. The "I Won't Back Down" singer was glowing from the Florida sun, and while her skin was almost as red as the strapless dress she wore, her face had a natural vibrancy that was enhanced by her bronzer. Lara's giant smile highlighted her full but seemingly filler-free cheeks, along with natural lines and creases that hadn't been smoothed out by Botox.
Lara had a light touch with makeup in 2010
Before she tied the knot with Eric Trump, Lara Trump looked so different with her dialed-back makeup. For a 2010 real estate event at the Trump Organization, she sported a low-cut black dress and barely used any beauty products, showing off a natural radiance. When she flashed a glowing smile next to Eric — who was not caught at the most flattering angle — her cheeks looked full without the assistance of fillers. Her eyes also stood out compared to her cosmetically-enhanced look, as they were not as large as they would later appear.
Her face looked filler-free while making a furry friend in 2012
While they were still dating, Lara Trump and Eric Trump attended National Zookeeper Week at the Staten Island Zoo in July 2012. The couple looked to be having a blast as they were photographed holding a baby fox. In a photo of the pair peering over their shoulders at the camera, Lara had on heavy eye makeup, but it was a far cry from the amount she would later be known for wearing. The seemingly candid pic showed the curvature of her nose, and once again, her full cheeks and smooth forehead were on display. If she was using any injectables at that time, it wasn't obvious.
Her lips lacked that augmented fullness during a 2014 owl encounter
A couple of years later, Lara Trump and Eric Trump were back at the Staten Island Zoo for an event where they were given the opportunity to feed and pet several animals. As Lara posed next to an owl, one aspect of her appearance that stood out was the size of her lips. While pink lip gloss made them pop, they were a far cry from the overly plump pout she would later adopt when taking an all-around "bigger is better" approach to her face.
Lara posed in a MAGA hat in 2015 but hadn't yet embraced the Mar-a-Lago face trend
During Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, Lara Trump showed support for her father-in-law by rocking a white MAGA hat in an August 2015 Instagram selfie. Besides mascara and dark eyebrows, she went fairly minimal with the makeup. This version of Lara is virtually unrecognizable compared to the one from the Mar-a-Lago face era. Perhaps more than any other throwback photo, the selfie above shows how much the shape of her face — from her cheeks to her eyes and even around her chin — has been cosmetically altered over the years.
Lara showed off her natural facial structure in a snapback in 2015
Lara Trump wore another baseball cap when she attended a cancer walk fundraiser with Eric Trump in September 2015. Her hat promoted her husband's foundation, and as a whole, the casual look was not how folks would later envision Lara dressing for events. She wore makeup for the occasion, but it wasn't slathered on. While her lips hadn't yet grown larger, Lara's immaculately applied lipstick made them the focal point of her beauty look. You could also see her high cheekbones, but her cheeks were not as pronounced as they would later become.
Her appearance noticeably changed during Donald Trump's 2016 campaign
The metamorphosis of Lara Trump was already underway when she attended the Republican National Convention in July 2016 with Eric Trump and the rest of the Trump family. With a thick layer of bronzer and plenty of other makeup, she came fully prepared for the cameras that would be pointed in her direction. Her use of lip injections seemed obvious, as her lips looked like they had grown multiple sizes, and her skin was nearly wrinkle-free. However, her face was not riddled with fillers, and her cheeks in particular appeared untouched.
Lara's face didn't look unnaturally plump during her pregnancy in 2017
Lara Trump went across the pond with Eric Trump to attend the opening of Trump Turnberry golf course in Scotland in June 2017. She was pregnant at the time, and while her lips were still fuller than they were in her youth, she appeared to have ditched the injections during her pregnancy. The naturalness of her look was jarring in comparison to how she would appear on Fox News years later. The absence of fillers in her face helped her bone structure stand out, as her cheeks were full when she smiled, but not unnaturally so. Aside from any changes she made leading up to the pregnancy, such as possible lip filler, Lara's visage looked virtually untouched.