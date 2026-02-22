Lara Trump's Style Transformation Can't Go Unnoticed

Lara Trump may have served as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee, helping to get her father-in-law, Donald Trump, re-elected in 2024, but the mother of two is not known for being as flashy as other members of the Trump family. In fact, she wasn't into politics until later in life. Back in 2020, she told USA Today, "I voted in elections – probably like a lot of people – but I didn't really pay that much attention to politics." She credits her father-in-law for getting her interested in politics back in 2016, noting, "Whether you like him or not, he really reinvigorated politics in America."

While Lara now lives a life in the spotlight, many would be surprised to learn that the president's daughter-in-law once had aspirations of being a pastry chef, before eventually moving into television as a producer on the news series "Inside Edition." Now that she is fully engulfed in politics as Eric Trump's wife and in front of the camera as the host of "My View with Lara Trump" on Fox News, she has quite a different take on fashion than she did during her humble beginnings. Let's take a look at the massive style transformation that Lara Trump has undergone over the years...