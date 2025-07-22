Trump's Daughter-In-Law Lara Did Him Dirty & Made His Height Lies Worse

It's no secret that Lara Trump is tall. Who could forget the time she posed with Karoline Leavitt and their height difference made headlines? Leavitt isn't the only member of the administration to have appeared pint-sized next to Lara, though. Donald Trump also looked a little on the "smol" side when he appeared on "My View With Lara Trump." Way to reignite those height lie rumors!

ICYMI, Donald stopped by his daughter-in-law's Fox News show in mid-July 2025 for a wide-ranging interview (slash hype sesh) on everything from the 2024 attempt on his life to his explosive breakup with Elon Musk. However, one of the things that stuck out most wasn't anything the president said, but the awkward camera angles that left him looking spectacularly teensy next to Lara. Taking to social media, countless viewers poked fun at just how noticeable the disparity was. "Was this interview done in one of those optical illusion rooms?" questioned one user on X, formerly Twitter. "Omg what is happening, why is he miniature?" asked another. Scores more also took the opportunity to poke at Donald's past height claims, which many have said seemed inflated. "If he's 6'3" she's gotta be 7'5"," one viewer joked. Another mused that Donald would likely call it out as a set-up the next time he needed to rant about something. "He'll say it's angles and that Fox did it to make his 6'20 self look short," they predicted.

And then, came the fictional character references. Some said the massive height difference reminded them of "Harry Potter" characters Dobby (for the uninitiated, a house elf) and Hagrid (the half-giant), while others likened him to Elmo. Our take? Donald's transformation to full-on Oompaloompa was finally complete. 10/10 recommend rewatching the whole interview without the original audio, and subbing with the 2005 Oompaloompa song instead.