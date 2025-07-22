Trump's Daughter-In-Law Lara Did Him Dirty & Made His Height Lies Worse
It's no secret that Lara Trump is tall. Who could forget the time she posed with Karoline Leavitt and their height difference made headlines? Leavitt isn't the only member of the administration to have appeared pint-sized next to Lara, though. Donald Trump also looked a little on the "smol" side when he appeared on "My View With Lara Trump." Way to reignite those height lie rumors!
ICYMI, Donald stopped by his daughter-in-law's Fox News show in mid-July 2025 for a wide-ranging interview (slash hype sesh) on everything from the 2024 attempt on his life to his explosive breakup with Elon Musk. However, one of the things that stuck out most wasn't anything the president said, but the awkward camera angles that left him looking spectacularly teensy next to Lara. Taking to social media, countless viewers poked fun at just how noticeable the disparity was. "Was this interview done in one of those optical illusion rooms?" questioned one user on X, formerly Twitter. "Omg what is happening, why is he miniature?" asked another. Scores more also took the opportunity to poke at Donald's past height claims, which many have said seemed inflated. "If he's 6'3" she's gotta be 7'5"," one viewer joked. Another mused that Donald would likely call it out as a set-up the next time he needed to rant about something. "He'll say it's angles and that Fox did it to make his 6'20 self look short," they predicted.
And then, came the fictional character references. Some said the massive height difference reminded them of "Harry Potter" characters Dobby (for the uninitiated, a house elf) and Hagrid (the half-giant), while others likened him to Elmo. Our take? Donald's transformation to full-on Oompaloompa was finally complete. 10/10 recommend rewatching the whole interview without the original audio, and subbing with the 2005 Oompaloompa song instead.
Some thought Fox was trolling Donald
While some chalked up the height difference between Lara and Donald Trump to the latter's height white lies, there's no question that camera angles played a very big role — and it wouldn't be the first time viewers called that out. After all, even though Lara is certainly a lot taller than Susie Wiles, when they sat down for an interview in March 2025, Donald's chief of staff looked similarly pixie-esque. At the time, one X user complained that while they loved the show, "When I watch the segment when [you're] interviewing someone, you look like a giant and the person that you're interviewing looks tiny" (via Irish Star). With that in mind, maybe the disparity is intentional. After all, the theme song is "Won't Back Down" (performed by Lara herself, obvz, from the time she launched her singing career), so perhaps that pertains to the first daughter-in-law's height, too.
That said, many have also questioned if Fox News is trolling the Trump administration. "Optics are intentional," an amused X user quipped. Another seemed to be in agreement there, writing, "I'm thinking Fox HAD to do this on purpose. There's no way they didn't notice." Yet another hinted at the rumors that some at Fox News can't stand Donald behind the scenes, chiming, "Fox News subtly turning on him."
Of course, there was also another theory floated. That is, the camera angles were intentional, but not to throw shade on Donald. Rather, piggybacking off the comments that the president was trying to frame himself as a victim, one X user mused, "I think they did this deliberately, to make him look small and generate sympathy somehow." Well, we're not sure how much sympathy he generated, but if the goal was to make him look small, great success.