Red Flags In Markwayne & Christie Mullin's Marriage We Can't Ignore
This article mentions an allegation of sexual assault.
During her time as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem consistently made headlines for her rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski, so obviously, there's a ton of interest in Donald Trump's replacement pick's own marriage. Unfortunately for Markwayne Mullin's missus, Christie Mullin, the Oklahoma senator has hinted at not being the world's best husband himself ... and he even joked about it openly with another MAGA man who can't outrun cheating rumors.
In early 2025, during Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing, Markwayne called out those criticizing the then-nominee for Secretary of Defense for focusing on his sketchy conduct over the years. Calling them hypocrites who weren't perfect themselves, Markwayne shared that Pete had been forgiven by his wife for his wrongs — and that's where he alluded to having a dodgy marriage track record himself. "Jennifer [Hegseth], thank you for loving him through that mistake. Because the only reason why I'm here and not in prison is because my wife loved me, too," he said (via PBS NewsHour). Markwayne went on to add, "I have changed. I'm not perfect. But I found somebody that thought I was perfect. ... Just like our Lord and Savior forgave me, my wife's had to forgive me more than once, too."
Now, it's worth noting that the forgiveness Markwayne referred to in the Hegseth marriage wasn't about forgetting to do the dishes. One of the things he had been defending Pete for had been allegations of public drunkenness (which he has long denied). Another thing Hegseth was under the microscope for at that time was cheating on Jennifer shortly after she delivered their first child. Worse than that, though, he'd also been accused of sexual assault. All that said, it is a little bizarre that Markwayne would associate his own marriage and wife's forgiveness with that particular situation.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Markwayne's comments raised eyebrows, but some say he's a devoted hubby
Perhaps Markwayne Mullin was trying to cut Pete Hegseth some slack by comparing himself to the veteran, but it's no surprise that social media was concerned about just what he was implying. Taking to Instagram Threads, one questioned, "In jail for what, sir? Sorry, we'll wait for the applause to conclude. Insane this guy is a senator." Another lamented, "'The only reason I am here and not in prison???' And we are supposed to be impressed with that?" Still another penned, "So she had to forgive him more than once? So he's either a serial cheater himself, has no respect for his wife, just an effing moron and can't learn a lesson after the first time, or all of them." Like we said — people were not impressed.
It is worth noting that some have spoken about Markwayne and Christie Mullin's marriage in glowing terms. In fact, during Markwayne's confirmation hearing, Senator James Lankford gushed, "He married his high school sweetheart, one of the smartest things he ever did, at just 20 years old, and he and Christie have developed a family that is a beautiful family, of three children they had naturally, and three children they chose — that they adopted" (via C-SPAN).
Perhaps Markwayne's "mistakes" haven't been quite as bad as the scandals that rocked Hegseth's reputation, then, and maybe the Oklahoma senator's comparisons were just a clumsy, poorly thought-out, and inappropriate attempt at making light of very serious claims. Then again, marrying a high school sweetheart didn't exempt the previous secretary of Homeland Security from allegedly straying from her marriage. All we'll say is, there's a lot going on here.