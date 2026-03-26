Red Flags In Markwayne & Christie Mullin's Marriage We Can't Ignore

This article mentions an allegation of sexual assault.

During her time as the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem consistently made headlines for her rumored affair with Corey Lewandowski, so obviously, there's a ton of interest in Donald Trump's replacement pick's own marriage. Unfortunately for Markwayne Mullin's missus, Christie Mullin, the Oklahoma senator has hinted at not being the world's best husband himself ... and he even joked about it openly with another MAGA man who can't outrun cheating rumors.

In early 2025, during Pete Hegseth's confirmation hearing, Markwayne called out those criticizing the then-nominee for Secretary of Defense for focusing on his sketchy conduct over the years. Calling them hypocrites who weren't perfect themselves, Markwayne shared that Pete had been forgiven by his wife for his wrongs — and that's where he alluded to having a dodgy marriage track record himself. "Jennifer [Hegseth], thank you for loving him through that mistake. Because the only reason why I'm here and not in prison is because my wife loved me, too," he said (via PBS NewsHour). Markwayne went on to add, "I have changed. I'm not perfect. But I found somebody that thought I was perfect. ... Just like our Lord and Savior forgave me, my wife's had to forgive me more than once, too."

Now, it's worth noting that the forgiveness Markwayne referred to in the Hegseth marriage wasn't about forgetting to do the dishes. One of the things he had been defending Pete for had been allegations of public drunkenness (which he has long denied). Another thing Hegseth was under the microscope for at that time was cheating on Jennifer shortly after she delivered their first child. Worse than that, though, he'd also been accused of sexual assault. All that said, it is a little bizarre that Markwayne would associate his own marriage and wife's forgiveness with that particular situation.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).