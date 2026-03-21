The Dark Scandals Of The Landman Cast
This article contains mentions of substance misuse and domestic violence.
Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" joins his series "Yellowstone" and "1923" as the crown jewels of the impressive lineup of streaming originals on Paramount+. The show chronicles the exploits of petroleum landman and exec Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) as he navigates billionaire tycoons, Mexican cartels, financial woes, and more while attempting to take his company, M-Tex Oil, to the top. As of this writing, the show boasts an 80% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes; its premiere drew a whopping 5.2 million viewers to the service.
While the series has a lot working in its favor, its star-studded cast — featuring the likes of Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Jon Hamm, to name a few — is a significant part of its appeal. For their efforts, the "Landman" cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2026 Actor Awards. As talented as the actors who bring the show to life are, though, some of them haven't come to its production without a measure of baggage.
From substance misuse and relationship drama to allegations of abuse and bad behavior, several of the series' stars have a history of controversy. With that in mind, here are some of the dark scandals of the "Landman" cast.
Jon Hamm was accused of involvement in a violent fraternity hazing
Make no mistake — Jon Hamm, who played Monty Miller on "Landman," is bona fide television royalty thanks to his nearly-decade-long run as Don Draper in the AMC drama "Mad Men." Draper's rough-and-tumble lifestyle and dark past helped make the character one of the more interesting and iconic ever to grace the small screen. However, Hamm has a dark history of his own.
As reported by the Associated Press in 2015, unearthed school and court records showed that Hamm was involved in a violent fraternity hazing incident in 1990 when he was a student at the University of Texas. According to the records, Hamm was named in a 1991 lawsuit filed by a fraternity member who alleged that he was beaten and dragged using a hammer, in addition to having his pants set ablaze, by other frat members. It was further alleged in the lawsuit that Hamm was involved "till the very end." The AP noted that Hamm received deferred adjudication, which is a form of probation in Texas. He was never convicted of a crime.
When asked about the story during a 2018 Esquire interview, a reportedly perturbed Hamm responded, "I hope I didn't sign up for a hit piece." Added Hamm: "It was a bummer of a thing that happened. ... I was caught up in a big situation, a stupid kid in a stupid situation, and it's a f*****g bummer. I moved on from it."
The Mad Men star also went to rehab for substance misuse
While the stars of hit series like "Landman" can be portrayed on social media and in the press as faultless, idyllic figures, they encounter many of the same problems that everyday folk do. That includes living with and treating substance misuse. Fans can count Jon Hamm among those who took steps to address his own relationship with substances.
In 2015, TMZ reported that Hamm completed a 30-day rehabilitation program at a Connecticut hospital to address alcohol misuse. That revelation came mere days before "Mad Men's" seventh and final season started airing on AMC. "With the support of his longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt, Jon Hamm recently completed treatment for his struggle with alcohol addiction. They have asked for privacy and sensitivity going forward," Hamm's reps said in a statement to the outlet. It was a tumultuous time for the Emmy-winning actor; in addition to his stint in rehab and the end of the series that made him a star, Hamm and Westfeldt called it quits after an 18-year relationship.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Demi Moore passionately kissed a 15-year-old boy on the lips
Demi Moore — who plays M-Tex Oil owner Cami Miller on "Landman" — has been in the public eye for decades now, dating back to her Brat Pack breakout during the early/mid-1980s in films such as "Blame It on Rio," "St. Elmo's Fire," and "About Last Night." As a result, her comings and goings have been documented and scrutinized more than most people could ever imagine. Unfortunately, some of her activity from her earlier days as a Hollywood star have drawn major criticism when viewed through a modern lens.
In recent years, video footage of a 19-year-old Moore passionately kissing her "General Hospital" co-star Philip Tanzini in 1982 – originally shown on an "Entertainment Tonight" broadcast — has made the rounds on social media as well as in the mainstream and tabloid media. While a video of co-stars kissing nearly a half-century ago might not be controversial under other circumstances, this lip lock occurred during Tanzini's 15th birthday party. Moore was also married to her first husband, Freddy Moore, at the time.
Fans and critics alike have been commenting on the inappropriate nature of the activity shown in the clip ever since. "Demi Moore kissing this underage kid will always be shocking," read a 2024 X post, while others labeled the interaction as creepy.
Demi Moore was sued after a man drowned in her pool
Sometimes celebrity scandals have less to do with something a star has done themselves and more to do with an incident occurring around them (or on their property). Such was the case in 2015 when a 21-year-old man died as a result of drowning at Demi Moore's Beverly Crest home. Although Moore was not present at the time, a small party was being held at her residence, during which Edenilson Steven Valle was found dead in her pool. It was thought that Valle, who reportedly couldn't swim, had fallen into the pool.
"I am in absolute shock," Moore later said in a statement (via the Associated Press/ABC7 Chicago). "I was out of the country traveling to meet my daughters for a birthday celebration when I got the devastating news." However, while Moore wasn't directly involved in Valle's accidental death, she was later named as a defendant in a wrongful death suit filed by the man's parents, alongside those who threw the party — Moore's personal assistant and another individual.
In the suit, Valle's family cited Moore's deep pool, a lack of depth markers, rocks near the pool's edge, and the temperature of the water as contributing factors in his death. As reported by TMZ, Moore and the plaintiffs ultimately reached a settlement in the case.
Demi Moore insinuated that Ashton Kutcher led her to break her sobriety
Demi Moore was famously married to fellow Hollywood star Bruce Willis for 13 years, from 1987 to 2000. During that time, the couple welcomed daughters Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis. Despite their lengthy history and A-list couple status, though, it was Moore's third marriage with former "That '70s Show" star Ashton Kutcher that became a lightning rod for media coverage. And it continues to generate press even now, more than a decade after their 2013 divorce (they were wed in 2005).
In 2019, Moore made headlines with the release of her memoir "Inside Out," in which she revealed that she broke her 20-year sobriety while she was married to Kutcher. Moreover, she hinted at Kutcher's commentary on alcoholism playing a role in her falling off of the wagon. "Ashton was enjoying a glass of good red wine when he said, 'I don't know if alcoholism is a real thing — I think it's all about moderation,'" she wrote in the book (via Page Six). "I wanted to be that girl. The girl who could have a glass of wine at dinner, or do a tequila shot at a party. In my mind, Ashton wanted that, too. So, I tried to become that: a fun, normal girl."
Moore wrote in "Inside Out" that after taking that first drink — a beer from the couple's hotel minibar during a vacation — she fell back into a pattern of alcohol misuse.
Billy Bob Thornton had an infamous 'blood vial' romance with Angelina Jolie
Long before his lauded efforts in the role of Tommy Norris on "Landman," Billy Bob Thornton had arguably cemented himself as one of the greatest actors of his generation, garnering Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor nominations from the Academy Awards for his performances in 1997's "Sling Blade" and 1999's "A Simple Plan," respectively. As electric as Thornton has been on the screen, though, his personal life has drawn eyes for an entirely different kind of drama, rumors we just can't ignore.
Thornton made headlines in the early 2000s with his notorious age-gap romance — and eventual marriage — to Angelina Jolie. When the two were wed in 2000, Thornton was in his mid-40s while Jolie was in her mid-20s; a two-decade difference. And while that in and of itself would qualify as a scandal in some circles, the couple's seemingly intense devotion to each other similarly defied convention in sensational ways. Thornton and Jolie were famously alleged to have worn vials containing one another's blood as they went about their daily lives. It was a point of endless fascination for the press but, more recently, Thornton asserted that the situation was overblown.
"We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them. That's a romantic little idea, and that's all that was," Thornton told Rolling Stone in late 2025. "But by the time it's over, we're vampires. We live in a dungeon, we drink each other's blood, and this kind of stuff."
Billy Bob Thornton's marriage to Angelina Jolie came amid a messy split with Laura Dern
While Billy Bob Thornton's relationship with Angelina Jolie was scandalous on its own, the fact that it was born from the ashes of another high-profile pairing arguably makes it even worse. Before Thornton met and began courting Jolie — the two met on the set of Mike Newell's 1999 film "Pushing Tin" — the actor had been in a two-year relationship with "Jurassic Park" star Laura Dern. They weren't just dating, either; Dern was actually engaged to Thornton as the year 2000 neared.
In the end, though, their would-be marriage never took place, as Thornton reportedly blindsided Dern with his shocking elopement with Jolie. "I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I've never heard from him again," Dern told Talk magazine (via ABC News) in 2000. "It's like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity." Years later, in 2017, Dern seemingly still had strong feelings about the relationship's unceremonious end.
After winning the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series that year, Thornton approached the stage to give his acceptance speech. As it happened, Dern was on stage at the time, and she seemingly made every effort to put as much distance between herself and the actor as she could.
Billy Bob Thornton was also accused of stalking and abuse by a former sister-in-law
Billy Bob Thornton's time with Angelina Jolie and Laura Dern doesn't come close to encapsulating the tale of his turbulent love life. Counting his current wife, Connie Angland, the "Sling Blade" star has been married a whopping six times. And to say that the dissolution of some of his past marriages has been messy would be a massive understatement — one of them even resulted in allegations of criminal behavior against Thornton.
In 2008, the sister of Thornton's fourth wife, Playboy alum Pietra Cherniak — with whom he was married from 1993 to 1997 — accused the actor of stalking and harassing her for more than a decade. As reported by Gawker at the time, Elysabeth Cherniak sent an email to multiple outlets detailing the alleged activity, including claims that Thornton had bugged her phone. She also alleged that Thornton had physically abused Pietra and convinced the women's father to prescribe him drugs. Pietra had previously accused Thornton of spousal abuse in her divorce petition; the accusations were denied by the actor. "Our marriage was not perfect, but I never exhibited the behavior she's accusing me of," Thornton said in a statement (via Chicago Tribune).
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Ali Larter was accused of mistreating her Heroes co-star
Make no mistake: "Landman" has managed to become appointment viewing in the era of streaming television; it's the kind of show that people would be binging from the moment a new season drops, if they could. Ali Larter — who plays Angela Norris on the show — is no stranger to being part of a series that had viewers flocking to their TV sets each week for the latest episode. Back in the late 2000s, when all the hot, new shows still trickled out on a traditional broadcast schedule, she starred in the NBC smash hit "Heroes."
Not only that but she was also an integral part of the show, first playing Niki Sanders and then, later, Tracy Strauss on the superpowered drama. Along the way, she earned accolades for her work on the series. Behind the scenes, though, there were allegedly some disturbing goings-on between her and co-star Leonard Roberts, who played D.L. Hawkins on the first season of "Heroes." In a 2020 essay penned by Roberts and published in Variety, the actor wrote about a strained relationship between Larter and himself.
"I couldn't help wondering whether race was a factor," he wrote about an incident where Larter reportedly was hesitant to portray a certain level of intimacy between their respective characters in a scene. Roberts was ultimately not retained for the show's second season, allegedly due to the Larter situation. For her part, Larter — who has undergone a major transformation over the years — told TVLine that she was "deeply saddened" to hear Roberts' version on events, expressing remorse and wishing him well.
Sam Elliott's Power of the Dog comments were labeled misogynistic, homophobic
Sam Elliott plays T.L. Norris, the father of Billy Bob Thornton's Tommy Norris on "Landman." However, he was already an acting legend before he was even cast on Taylor Sheridan's breakout hit. While he has acted in a variety of roles on dozens of projects since getting started in Hollywood during the late 1960s, though, his work has soared in westerns such as "Tombstone," the TV movies "The Quick and the Dead" and "Conagher," as well as the Paramount+ series "1883" (another Sheridan hit). So, when Elliott shares his opinion on projects within the genre, people listen. Unfortunately, some of his takes were offensive in nature.
During a 2022 appearance on "WTF with Marc Maron," Elliott harshly criticized Jane Campion's 2021 western, "The Power of the Dog," and the director's presentation of the genre. Elliott declared the film to be a "piece of s**t," lamented perceived "allusions of homosexuality," and questioned Campion's credentials as a woman from New Zealand directing a film about the American West.
After his comments went viral, Elliott addressed the situation at a Deadline event promoting "1883," saying, "That movie struck a chord with me and in trying to tell [Maron] how I felt about the film, I wasn't very articulate about it. ... I said some things that hurt people, and I feel terrible about that." Elliott went on to apologize to the gay community for his remarks.
Mark Collie was arrested for DUI
Before landing the role of Sheriff Walt Joeberg, Mark Collie famously portrayed Frankie Gray on several episodes of the ABC series "Nashville." However, his exploits as a singer, songwriter, and performer in the country music realm were definitely his original claim to fame. During the early/mid-1990s, the Tennessee native produced hits including "Even The Man In The Moon Is Crying," "Born To Love You," and "Hard Lovin' Woman." However, not everything has come up roses for Collie.
Collie was arrested and charged on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2007 after authorities discovered him slumped over inside of his vehicle (with the engine running). The alleged incident occurred on campus at Vanderbilt University, where Collie reportedly failed a field sobriety test but refused to take a blood test, per EastValley.com. While the extent of the fallout from his arrest is difficult to quantify, the incident nonetheless holds a distinction as one of the tragic details about the "Landman" cast.