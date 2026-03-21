This article contains mentions of substance misuse and domestic violence.

Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" joins his series "Yellowstone" and "1923" as the crown jewels of the impressive lineup of streaming originals on Paramount+. The show chronicles the exploits of petroleum landman and exec Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) as he navigates billionaire tycoons, Mexican cartels, financial woes, and more while attempting to take his company, M-Tex Oil, to the top. As of this writing, the show boasts an 80% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes; its premiere drew a whopping 5.2 million viewers to the service.

While the series has a lot working in its favor, its star-studded cast — featuring the likes of Thornton, Demi Moore, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Jon Hamm, to name a few — is a significant part of its appeal. For their efforts, the "Landman" cast was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2026 Actor Awards. As talented as the actors who bring the show to life are, though, some of them haven't come to its production without a measure of baggage.

From substance misuse and relationship drama to allegations of abuse and bad behavior, several of the series' stars have a history of controversy. With that in mind, here are some of the dark scandals of the "Landman" cast.