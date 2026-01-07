4 Rumors About Billy Bob Thornton We Can't Ignore

Having starred in critically acclaimed films such as "Sling Blade" and "Monster's Ball," Billy Bob Thornton has been a mainstay in Hollywood for decades. His TV role as the protagonist of the Paramount+ series "Landman" proves he's still very much around, even if we don't hear much from Thornton. He may be lying low these days, but that doesn't mean that was always the case. Thornton's life in the spotlight has been riddled with head-turning rumors that have put his reputation to the test.

Thornton's love life has been the subject of intense speculation, particularly around his high-profile relationship with Angelina Jolie. He even became embroiled in the public trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, much to his chagrin. But Thornton has been with his wife, Connie Angland, since his split from Jolie, after a string of short-lived marriages. This newfound stability has quieted down the rumors considerably, allowing him to enjoy a private life away from the limelight.

That's exactly what he wanted. In fact, he doesn't even consider himself a celebrity at all. "I'm not really much of a part of Hollywood, as you say. I'm at home with the family, or I'm in a recording studio or on the road or making this," he told People in June 2025. "Those are the things I do, and I just kind of mind my own business." That may be true today, but Thornton has certainly given the public a lot to talk about throughout his career.