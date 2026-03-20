Ryan Seacrest's Once-Thriving Dating Life Is Now As Hollow As His Cheekbones

For a while, it seemed that Ryan Seacrest may have finally found his perfect match in Aubrey Paige, until the illusion shattered and they went their separate ways. "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," an insider confirmed to People in April 2024. "They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors." While the source didn't reveal much about the couple's split, fans put most of the blame on Seacrest for dating someone half his age (a pattern for him) and for prioritizing his career over his relationship. "Honestly, when does this man sit still long enough to have a relationship with someone? It only lasted 3 years because he worked for 2.999999 of them," a Reddit user opined at the time.

"This man can't keep a woman to save his life," another pointed out. "He should date somebody his own age, then again maybe he can't." There have also long been whispers that the "Wheel of Fortune" host might secretly be gay. During a 2017 episode of his talk show "Live with Kelly & Ryan," Seacrest admitted that he almost got engaged but ultimately decided it wasn't the right moment. "I did get close and I didn't do it and it was the right move," he explained (via People). But the beloved TV personality always wanted to get married. "I love the idea — and I know you're going to ask me — of marriage," he elaborated. "Because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing. I figure the longer I wait, the older I'll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up."