Ryan Seacrest's Once-Thriving Dating Life Is Now As Hollow As His Cheekbones
Will someone please check on Ryan Seacrest? After sparking concern among fans over his dramatic weight loss transformation, the "Wheel of Fortune" host hinted that he's feeling a bit "lonely" during the March 16, 2026 episode of the long-running game show. The beloved TV personality got surprisingly candid about his non-existent dating life almost two years after splitting from Seacrest's last girlfriend, model and influencer Aubrey Paige. "I am so lonely up here," he quipped as two couples — one expectant parents and another who have been married for 41 years — faced off (via People). Later, Seacrest told his co-star Vanna White, "I love 'Love Is In The Air.' I am so excited to watch all of these shows — and I'll be on Tinder tonight, so I can find it." White, who recently wed her own longtime partner John Donaldson, reassured him, "Love will be in the air next time. I promise."
Indeed, it's been a challenging few years for the "Wheel of Fortune" host. Fans are worried about Seacrest's well-being after noticing that he had shed a significant amount of weight in recent months, allegedly due to Ozempic use (Seacrest's "aging" face on NYE had everyone saying the same sad thing), cosmetic surgery, or stress. Seacrest's hectic work schedule has caused health concerns in the past. The beloved TV personality is reportedly such a workaholic that he barely has time for friends, never mind finding love. As a source dished to Radar Online, in January, "Ryan is far too busy for a social life. [...] The guy's whole life revolves around work, and on the rare times he is in a social environment, he's constantly on edge, checking his phone or twitching and fidgeting like he's got some place to go."
Ryan Seacrest has expressed a desire to get married
For a while, it seemed that Ryan Seacrest may have finally found his perfect match in Aubrey Paige, until the illusion shattered and they went their separate ways. "After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," an insider confirmed to People in April 2024. "They plan to stay in each other's lives as good friends and support one another's endeavors." While the source didn't reveal much about the couple's split, fans put most of the blame on Seacrest for dating someone half his age (a pattern for him) and for prioritizing his career over his relationship. "Honestly, when does this man sit still long enough to have a relationship with someone? It only lasted 3 years because he worked for 2.999999 of them," a Reddit user opined at the time.
"This man can't keep a woman to save his life," another pointed out. "He should date somebody his own age, then again maybe he can't." There have also long been whispers that the "Wheel of Fortune" host might secretly be gay. During a 2017 episode of his talk show "Live with Kelly & Ryan," Seacrest admitted that he almost got engaged but ultimately decided it wasn't the right moment. "I did get close and I didn't do it and it was the right move," he explained (via People). But the beloved TV personality always wanted to get married. "I love the idea — and I know you're going to ask me — of marriage," he elaborated. "Because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing. I figure the longer I wait, the older I'll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up."