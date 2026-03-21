Charles Barkley's 'Ozempic Face' Is Obvious In Side-By-Side March Madness Pics

Charles Barkley was turning heads as he worked March Madness 2026, and viewers noticed he had lost a lot weight — it looked like he had Ozempic face in the making. "March madness 2026. Charles Barkley is on Ozempic," a viewer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Lol Charles Barkley went a lil overboard on the ozempic lmao," another college hoops fan added. To illustrate how many pounds the Chuckster had lost, we put together a side-by-side comparison of two photos taken 10 years apart. The first was taken when the former TNT analyst was working March Madness in 2016, and the second featured Barkley calling a game for the First Four in March 2026. Besides his cheeks looking less rotund in the more recent snap, the obvious change is in the basketball analyst's chin and neck.

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The chatter about Barkley going on Ozempic to trim down his figure was not technically true. He had spoken openly about taking a GLP-1 drug to rapidly lose weight, but it was jabs of Mounjaro, not Ozempic, that he took. "I'm working out, I'm taking my shot once a week," he said while appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" via video call in May 2023. Over a six month period, Barkley was down over 60 pounds. "I started at 352 and I'm down to 290 ... I'm starting to feel like a human being, not a fat a** anymore," he joked.

The massive weight loss has been noticeable for fans, and has led to Barkley being roasted during March Madness.