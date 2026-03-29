The Transformation Of Ben Shapiro's Caterpillar Eyebrows Is Wild To See
If you've seen videos with Ben Shapiro's famously bushy brows looking even more luscious than ever before, odds are, you've been duped. There are fake videos going around where the podcaster's eyebrows seem particularly expansive. That said, don't give those behind the edits too much credit because Shapiro's IRL brows really are something to behold. And, looking back at older snaps of him, it seems he's embraced the fuller look over time.
It's worth noting that earlier in Shapiro's career, such as in the above-left photo from 2017, he already had some serious brows going. However, despite being in the era of the eyebrow (shout out to Cara Delevingne), his actually looked significantly less intense than they would in the following decade. Part of that was likely influenced by his lack of beard or 'stache, of course (can we talk about that baby face?), but it also seemed as though there was a lot more grooming going on back then. As for what that likely entailed, we're guessing some cleaning up around the edges, and that perhaps a wax or some threads were involved. Brow gel was likely used too — and a very heavy-duty one at that.
Fast-forward to the 2020s with the above-right 2025 snapshot, and it seems as though Shapiro may have scaled back somewhat on the eyebrow grooming bill. Case in point: His caterpillar-like brows looked darker and thicker, and where they once had almost sharp edges, they seemed way more rounded at certain angles.
Even Ben Shapiro has poked fun at his brows today
It's not just those who can't stand Ben Shapiro, whether celebs or your average Joe, who have joked about his enormous eyebrows (though make no mistake, his detractors have had a field day with that). Au contraire, even Shapiro is in on the joke, taking to Instagram in March 2026 to post a video of a young man quipping, "Day one of listening to 'The Ben Shapiro Show' ... One month of listening to 'The Ben Shapiro Show' ... One year of listening to 'The Ben Shapiro Show,'" his eyebrows growing comically larger with each update. Shapiro didn't leave it at just posting the video, either. He also made a cameo at the end of it, walking past the youngster, shaking his head and scolding, "It's not enough. More."
Despite Shapiro's own participation in the memes, we're not banking on the internet getting over just how big and bushy his eyebrows are. In fact, some of them have even expanded their criticism to his wife, saying it was weird that she let him walk around like that. TBH, Ben Shapiro's wife, Mor, is probably too busy making a living as a doctor to focus on that situation ... but then again, maybe her preferences on eyebrows align with those of "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" hippo Moto Moto. Y'know, "big," "chunky," "plumpy," and "round, with somethin' somethin'." (Yes, you'll be singing that all day.) Now, brows may not be an issue for Ben Shapiro and his wife, Mor, but check out the weird things about their marriage.