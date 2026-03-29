The Transformation Of Ben Shapiro's Caterpillar Eyebrows Is Wild To See

If you've seen videos with Ben Shapiro's famously bushy brows looking even more luscious than ever before, odds are, you've been duped. There are fake videos going around where the podcaster's eyebrows seem particularly expansive. That said, don't give those behind the edits too much credit because Shapiro's IRL brows really are something to behold. And, looking back at older snaps of him, it seems he's embraced the fuller look over time.

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It's worth noting that earlier in Shapiro's career, such as in the above-left photo from 2017, he already had some serious brows going. However, despite being in the era of the eyebrow (shout out to Cara Delevingne), his actually looked significantly less intense than they would in the following decade. Part of that was likely influenced by his lack of beard or 'stache, of course (can we talk about that baby face?), but it also seemed as though there was a lot more grooming going on back then. As for what that likely entailed, we're guessing some cleaning up around the edges, and that perhaps a wax or some threads were involved. Brow gel was likely used too — and a very heavy-duty one at that.

Fast-forward to the 2020s with the above-right 2025 snapshot, and it seems as though Shapiro may have scaled back somewhat on the eyebrow grooming bill. Case in point: His caterpillar-like brows looked darker and thicker, and where they once had almost sharp edges, they seemed way more rounded at certain angles.