The Taylor Frankie Paul And Donald Trump Scandal, Explained

In the wake of Taylor Frankie Paul's casting for (then ousting from) "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation fans began digging into "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star's background for tea. One major sticking point for many? Her falling into the camp of celebs who are clear supporters of Donald Trump.

We'll kick things off with a disclaimer that everyone is entitled to support whomever they choose. Nevertheless, the reality star's detractors had a field day when a years-old Instagram comment resurfaced shortly after she was cast as "The Bachelorette" for the show's 22nd season. It's not clear what the context of her comment had been, but as seen in a screenshot shared to Reddit, Paul had gushed, "YESS TRUMP ALL THE WAY." "This will be the end and final full stop of Bachelor. They have officially jumped the shark with this casting," predicted one Redditor ... and in light of the fact that the season was canceled before it aired, they weren't entirely wrong (even if her political views weren't the reason why).

A few months after the comments resurfaced, Paul's political affiliation became a major social media talking point again, this time because she'd weighed in on the killing of Alex Pretti. In an Instagram Story, she'd shared that she felt "heavy" after seeing the video and that it had affected her just as much as Charlie Kirk's death had. That triggered yet another outcry, with one Instagrammer sharing a long list of social media replies calling her out for supporting Trump and his policies and adding that Kirk and Pretti's deaths should not be compared because they were "two very different situations." The Instagrammer also said she believed Paul had only made the statement because she was being pressured to do so, but that the language was still neutral enough to appease her MAGA fans. Like we said, a big sticking point.