The Tragedy Of Marshals Star Arielle Kebbel Is So Sad

Arielle Kebbel will forever be a 2000s screen queen in our eyes, and she's gone on to work very consistently in the time since her days in "John Tucker Must Die," and "Gilmore Girls." Unfortunately, she's also weathered some serious tragedy over the years — but rather than keep it to herself, she's opened up about it from time to time.

We'll start with some sad career details, because even though it's incredibly impressive that Arielle has been in so many productions throughout her career, she's also admitted that a lot of that is directly linked to her financial anxieties. As she explained in a 2026 interview with "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe," "That is a deep-rooted fear in me that I have. It's even reflected in some of my work choices ... I can definitely tell you pivotal moments in my career where, like, my agent or manager would say to me, 'You don't need to do this job. Hold out for the next.' And I was like, 'You don't understand, I have to.'" Arielle went on to explain, "It was exhausting ... It didn't matter that I was on 'Gilmore Girls.' It didn't matter that I was about to do a movie. It didn't matter ... it was like, I have to fill every moment of my time with some sort of work, whether it's acting or not, to know that I am safe and taken care of."

As for where her fears over money came from, Arielle recalled having seen her parents experience financial ups and downs as a kid. All of that culminated in her unwillingness to give up her side hustles such as nannying or cocktail waitressing even as an established actor, and she recalled breaking down once when her manager asked her if she even wanted to commit to her craft.