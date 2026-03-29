Hollywood Vs. MAGAland: The 12 Most Jarring 'Trout Pouts'
Image is the be-all and end-all in the entertainment world, where women are often more harshly scrutinized for their appearance than their male counterparts. Whether it's film, television, music, modeling, or even politics, the female stars who rise to the top of their respective fields — or the ones who want to — are faced with that bitter and unfair reality, which pushes some toward the pursuit of a more desirable look.
In the time of social media influencers, the "Real Housewives," and the second Trump presidency, that can mean cultivating a "trout pout" or full-on "Mar-a-Lago face" — the beauty trends of the moment in Hollywood and on conservative Capitol Hill alike. Despite the popularity of those aesthetics, though, the terms describing them aren't exactly positive. As defined by the Huffington Post, Mar-a-Lago face is essentially a "caricature of femininity," featuring lip injections, Botox, and various other fillers, resulting in exaggerated facial features. Trout pout, meanwhile, is the end result of using lip fillers, and the term conjures images of the forward-jutting mouth of the fish that is its namesake.
Despite being a cornerstone of the look currently emerging from plastic surgeons' offices everywhere, some of those embracing the trout pout trend are sporting looks that induce the wrong kind of double takes, including many A-list entertainers and conservative political figures. With that in mind, here are some of the most jarring trout pouts in Hollywood and MAGAland.
Lisa Rinna
Of all the trout pouts on the Hollywood scene — or any other, really, including MAGAland — Lisa Rinna's may just be the most iconic. She debuted her pillowy lips decades ago in the late '80s, when she was still finding her way as a performer, after which they were featured in grand fashion before a nationwide television audience on '90s staples like the NBC sitcom "Days of Our Lives" and Fox's "Melrose Place." Her lips are also notable for the way in which they were molded into their signature form — Rinna got a permanent filler after being inspired by a fellow actress' look in the 1988 Garry Marshall film "Beaches."
"Barbara Hershey put collagen in her top lip, and we thought it was the coolest thing ever," Rinna said on a 2025 episode of her podcast with husband Harry Hamlin, "Let's Not Talk About the Husband" (via Reality Tea). "So what did we do? We found somebody who would shoot freaking silicone in our lips that would last forever."
These days, Rinna's signature look is simply part of the pop culture zeitgeist, especially following her ascension in the pantheon of reality television stars via "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." Even now, as criticism of the duck lip fad is on the rise, Rinna's pout has its fans. "I think I'm the only person on the planet that think they suit her and she looks good with huge lips..." wrote one Redditor.
Kristi Noem
Erstwhile Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who fueled resignation rumors before getting the proverbial axe, has been a MAGA favorite since even before she became governor of South Dakota in 2019. While her political stances and Trump-era popularity have become staples, though, her look has changed considerably amid her political rise. The biggest change is arguably the reshaping of her lips, which are often cited as a textbook example of the Mar-a-Lago pout.
As with many of the people on this list, Noem's transformation has been so pronounced that outlets of all types have turned to experts in the field of cosmetic enhancement and plastic surgery to discern which methods may have been employed to achieve her current look. "She most likely spends about 10K a year on various cosmetic procedures, including Botox, fillers, and possibly a thread lift," plastic surgeon Jimmy Sung told The Mirror in 2025. This much is certain: The photos of Noem's lips before her alleged filler era are downright jarring.
Meg Ryan
Once upon a time, Meg Ryan was the wholesome, girl-next-door face of the rom-com genre in Hollywood. Beginning with Rob Reiner's "When Harry Met Sally" in 1989, running through the '90s with "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You've Got Mail," and later including early 2000s hits like "Kate & Leopold," Ryan was the go-to girl for big-screen meet-cutes for more than a decade. However, as she aged and made bolder beauty and style choices in an effort to preserve her signature look, she has become something of a cautionary tale of what not to do to one's lips and face.
Of course, the commentary surrounding her plump pucker may be receiving a boost due to the scarce nature of her public appearances in recent years. Ryan hasn't been one to show up at every major event or get snapped by the paparazzi with any level of regularity. So, when she does show up, it can be jarring for fans and followers who are more regularly acquainted with the look she sported at the height of her powers.
When she made a rare public appearance in New York in 2023, for example, the Daily Mail reported that she looked "unrecognizable" and broke down her possible use of lip injections, despite the fact that the size of her lips had been a topic of discussion for many years by that point.
Kimberly Guilfoyle
If the term "Mar-a-Lago face" had a poster subject, Donald Trump Jr.'s former partner, Kimberly Guilfoyle, would probably be it. The former Fox News host, Republican fundraiser, and U.S. Ambassador to Greece has undergone a significant facial transformation over the years, particularly where her lips are concerned. While footage of Guilfoyle from her early Fox days shows her to have lips that are noticeably thinner, her voluminous trout pout today has been fodder for tabloid rumblings and speculation about potential cosmetic procedures.
The commentary on social media about her evolving look has been especially loud. "So I was thinking about how all these Republican women are getting Kimberly Guilfoyle lips, and how ridiculous they look. It makes her look like a duck," wrote one X user in 2024. "Kimberly you are beautiful. But please please stop with the lip fillers. You are truly messing them up," read an earlier Facebook comment. Those remarks capture the tone of the conversation surrounding her lips, as observers have tracked the changes almost in real time. And if recent reports are to be believed, Guilfoyle may be hearing the noise.
In recent years, Guilfoyle has been accused of editing her Instagram snaps in an effort to make her plump pout less prominent. Regardless of whether she is or isn't, or how one feels about her changing look, one can't help but notice the evolution of her lips.
Kylie Jenner
Due to her status as one of the most famous and wealthiest women in the world, in addition to the notable difference in the size and shape of her lips compared to her younger days, Kylie Jenner's trout pout may just be the most discussed in the entertainment industry. When the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister appeared in 2014 with dramatically fuller lips, confirming her use of fillers the following year, it was a veritable moment in pop culture. While some reacted positively to the change or even took pains to emulate the look, others raised concerns about what's appropriate for a young girl to do in service of a sexier look (Jenner was just 17 at the time).
"Anything that Kylie does, the whole world follows," "Botched" doctor Paul Nassif said on a 2016 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" (via ET). Fellow "Botched" doctor Terry Dubrow added, "When she moves the needle, overnight she made it acceptable, under the age of 18, to have lip injections. We don't agree with that." That's not to say, though, that they thought her lips looked bad — they actually praised the change for what it was. But Nassif made it clear that his daughter would not be allowed to do the same thing.
More recently, Jenner has followed the growing crowd of celebrities who have removed their filler in favor of a more natural appearance, and fans have applauded the throwback look.
Alina Habba
Alina Habba, who rose to fame as one of Donald Trump's personal attorneys and campaign advisers, is fully aware of her own looks and the role they play in her ever-expanding career. During a 2024 appearance on the PBD Podcast, Habba said that there's a chance she wouldn't be "on TV or sitting here if I didn't look the way I look." Habba added, "I think I caught attention. I'm very honest about that, and I don't mind." These days, though, at least a modicum of the attention she's catching has more to do with how her looks have changed than anything.
Some have opined that Habba's Mar-a-Lago face has gone too far, with her lips cited as the key indicator. For his part, Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and medical director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa, previously told Nicki Swift that Habba "may have had a fat injection into lips." She may not have reached the level of a Kimberly Guilfoyle or a Kristi Noem, but she's taking similar shots on social media over her trout pout transformation.
Courteney Cox
There was a time during the late '90s through the early-to-mid 2000s when Courteney Cox was one of the most famous people on the planet, thanks to her role as one of the "Friends." However, in the years after the iconic NBC sitcom wrapped production, the discussion surrounding her seemingly had as much to do with her facial transformation — including a prominent lip metamorphosis — than it did with her return to the "Scream" film franchise or successful run leading the TBS series "Cougar Town." Unlike many of the celebrities navigating speculation about their appearance, though, Cox publicly reckoned with what fillers did to her lips and face and reevaluated everything.
"There was a time when you go, 'Oh, I'm changing. I'm looking older.' And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years," Cox told The Sunday Times in 2022. "And I didn't realize that, oh s**t, I'm actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now." Upon seeing what fans, observers, and the press had to say about her look and dwelling on it, Cox decided it was time to stop and dissolved all of her facial fillers. Looking back now, it's her appearance from the early 2010s that stands out as jarring.
Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer may not have been a member of the Trump Cabinet or a Fox News anchor, but her face is well-known in MAGA circles, working for groups of the InfoWars and Project Veritas ilk. Along the way, she has made hay on social media and online video platforms to the point that she has built a significant following; even President Donald Trump himself is rumored to hold her opinion in high regard where the personnel decisions within his administration are concerned. However, her well-known face has changed a lot since her fledgling days as a conservative activist and influencer.
Observers can't help but notice that Loomer looked so different before her rumored plastic surgery (some of which she has actually confirmed). And people continue to be taken aback by the metamorphosis. In a 2025 deep-dive on Mar-a-Lago face, The Guardian namechecked Loomer as one of the poster girls for the movement and referenced "bee-sting puffy lips" as a defining attribute. For his part, though, Joseph Pober — once dubbed "The Trump Internet's New Favorite Plastic Surgeon" — was pleased with his handiwork, shouting out Loomer's lips on Instagram.
Erin Moriarty
When Erin Moriarty first appeared on Amazon Prime's "The Boys" as Annie January/Starlight, she was a fresh-faced 25-year-old primed to take Hollywood by storm. Fast-forward to now, though, and fans can't help but notice her appearance has changed dramatically in the years since the now-iconic superhero series debuted. But Moriarty hasn't confirmed any plastic surgery or cosmetic enhancement, leading to speculation about how she acquired her plump pout and other noticeably different facial features.
For her part, Fox News alum Megyn Kelly sounded the loudest alarm over Moriarty's transformation, attacking the actress for allegedly setting a poor example for younger women. "She's got the Kim Kardashian lips," Kelly declared on a 2024 episode of her SiriusXM radio show (via Page Six), adding, "She's made her nose so skinny it looks like a pencil now. She's got, like, what appear to me to be cheek implants ... I just really want to get in the heads of these young girls and say, 'Please don't do this.'" While Moriarty blasted Kelly for her commentary, which could be construed as mean-spirited, her changing appearance and puffy lips have elicited similar commentary on social media.
Karoline Leavitt
Another woman who has been subjected to rumor and innuendo about her trout pout and the methods that may have been employed to achieve her signature MAGAland look is White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. There's no denying she has a different look now in her era as part of Donald Trump's inner circle compared to her pre-fame days. Old Instagram snaps depict her as having significantly thinner lips than she has now, adding fuel to the fire of filler and injection rumors. However, the discussion received a veritable gasoline shot in late 2025 thanks to a viral photo.
Christopher Anderson, who shot several White House leaders for a Vanity Fair feature in the outlet, took a close-up photo of Leavitt's face and mouth as part of the project. When the snap was posted on the outlet's Instagram, the photo's comment section was flush with rumblings that it showed injection marks around her lips or other evidence of her alleged lip enhancement. "Fresh from her filler appointment," read one comment. "The lip filler injections and unblended Cheeto nose contour," quipped another poster. As if that wasn't enough, the picture accompanied a write-up labeling Leavitt as "The Mouthpiece."
Some wondered whether Anderson had intentionally used his lens to do wrong by her and the other Trump officials who were snapped, but the photographer denied that there was anything strange afoot with the shoot. "I know there's a lot to be made with, 'Oh, he intentionally is trying to make people look bad' and that kind of thing — that's not the case," Anderson told The Independent. "If you look at my photograph work, I've done a lot of close-ups in the same style with people of all political stripes."
Madonna
From her early '80s breakout to the late 2000s and beyond, Madonna has displayed the sort of chameleon-like musical prowess matched only by the likes of David Bowie. Along the way, her style and overall look were equally transformational. Now, though, in the autumn of her life, the Material Girl's ability to fundamentally change her presentation isn't receiving the near-universal acclaim that it once did. On the contrary, her efforts to display a more youthful look, featuring one of the more prominent trout pouts you'll ever see, have invited significant criticism.
While coverage of her evolving look has suggested that she entered something of a surgery hiatus around 2024 after fueling speculation about a bonanza of potential procedures, the "Ray of Light" singer apparently left the cosmetic enhancement door ajar for additional lip work. Fast-forward to now, and Madonna may just be ready to close the book entirely on investing her money and energy on the kind of aesthetic intervention that has proved jarring for longtime followers.
Per a 2025 report by Page Six, Madonna's much-younger boyfriend, Akeem Morris, has convinced her to take a more graceful approach to aging. "She's starting to listen to Akeem, who tells her she's beautiful. She doesn't normally listen to anyone, but she does him," an insider reportedly told the outlet. "She now wants to own being 67 rather than trying to look 27."
Lara Trump
Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of President Donald Trump, has long been in the conservative political spotlight, having worked as a Fox News contributor and risen to the rank of Republican National Committee co-chair. In recent years, though, her jarring lip changes have generated as much press as her political views and status as part of MAGAland's first family. As with other women on this list, observers have marveled at how her face has transformed over the years since before the Trump White House was a thing. Her style transformation can't go unnoticed, and nor can the fact that her lips are much plumper than they were in the past.
Some of the commentary on her evolving appearance has been particularly harsh. When she returned to Fox News in 2025, some commenters went so far as to compare her look to that of the legendary racehorse Seabiscuit. All trolling aside, though, the speculation about how Lara acquired her controversial look — and the reaction to it — encapsulates much of the discourse around the trout pout phenomenon.