Hollywood Vs. MAGAland: The 12 Most Jarring 'Trout Pouts'

Image is the be-all and end-all in the entertainment world, where women are often more harshly scrutinized for their appearance than their male counterparts. Whether it's film, television, music, modeling, or even politics, the female stars who rise to the top of their respective fields — or the ones who want to — are faced with that bitter and unfair reality, which pushes some toward the pursuit of a more desirable look.

In the time of social media influencers, the "Real Housewives," and the second Trump presidency, that can mean cultivating a "trout pout" or full-on "Mar-a-Lago face" — the beauty trends of the moment in Hollywood and on conservative Capitol Hill alike. Despite the popularity of those aesthetics, though, the terms describing them aren't exactly positive. As defined by the Huffington Post, Mar-a-Lago face is essentially a "caricature of femininity," featuring lip injections, Botox, and various other fillers, resulting in exaggerated facial features. Trout pout, meanwhile, is the end result of using lip fillers, and the term conjures images of the forward-jutting mouth of the fish that is its namesake.

Despite being a cornerstone of the look currently emerging from plastic surgeons' offices everywhere, some of those embracing the trout pout trend are sporting looks that induce the wrong kind of double takes, including many A-list entertainers and conservative political figures. With that in mind, here are some of the most jarring trout pouts in Hollywood and MAGAland.