Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Torn To Shreds Over Red Gingham Tablecloth Dress

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a magnet for inappropriate outfits, is once again being roundly mocked for her dodgy fashion choices. The Arkansas governor recently donned a red and white checkered dress that did absolutely nothing to highlight Sanders' drastic weight loss. The oversized frock draped awkwardly over her body, suggesting she skipped her tailoring appointment. But that wasn't the worst part; the red and white checkered pattern clashed, creating a dizzying visual effect for the eye.

Somewhere a pizza place is missing a tablecloth. pic.twitter.com/KP0veOHwMl — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) March 25, 2026

Unfortunately for Sanders, the look elicited a wave of impassioned critiques from her many haters, who rushed to make the same observation: The dress looks like a gingham tablecloth. As in, the thin, disposable, swaths of plastic meant to protect picnic tables from spilled food. "Ladies and gents, may I present... The Sarah Huckabee Sanders [...] Table Cloth and Evening Gown," quipped one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

They added, "Once your picnic is over, you can don this fancy frock and blend in with the scenery at any Arkansas pizzeria." There were tons of other negative reactions as well, like the user who compared the dress to a bottle of strawberry Smucker's. But most of the responses involved a tablecloth — ironic, given the governor's misfortune at a restaurant back home.