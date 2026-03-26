Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gets Torn To Shreds Over Red Gingham Tablecloth Dress
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a magnet for inappropriate outfits, is once again being roundly mocked for her dodgy fashion choices. The Arkansas governor recently donned a red and white checkered dress that did absolutely nothing to highlight Sanders' drastic weight loss. The oversized frock draped awkwardly over her body, suggesting she skipped her tailoring appointment. But that wasn't the worst part; the red and white checkered pattern clashed, creating a dizzying visual effect for the eye.
Somewhere a pizza place is missing a tablecloth. pic.twitter.com/KP0veOHwMl
— 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) March 25, 2026
Unfortunately for Sanders, the look elicited a wave of impassioned critiques from her many haters, who rushed to make the same observation: The dress looks like a gingham tablecloth. As in, the thin, disposable, swaths of plastic meant to protect picnic tables from spilled food. "Ladies and gents, may I present... The Sarah Huckabee Sanders [...] Table Cloth and Evening Gown," quipped one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.
They added, "Once your picnic is over, you can don this fancy frock and blend in with the scenery at any Arkansas pizzeria." There were tons of other negative reactions as well, like the user who compared the dress to a bottle of strawberry Smucker's. But most of the responses involved a tablecloth — ironic, given the governor's misfortune at a restaurant back home.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a restaurant
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders recently corroborated a shocking claim about her being asked to leave a restaurant in Little Rock. "Last week I was having lunch with two other moms at a restaurant when the owner approached a member of the State Police Executive Protection Detail and said my presence made their employees feel threatened and told us to leave," she explained on X earlier this month. "Arkansans are known for their warm hospitality, and while that restaurant didn't meet that standard, my administration will continue to focus on lifting Arkansans up, not tearing others down." Sanders was similarly asked to leave a restaurant in Virginia, back in 2018, due to being a member of the Trump administration.
There are plenty of people who can't stand Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but she received a massive wave of sympathy from her supporters. One user tweeted, "They have the right to refuse service. They also have the right to go out of business. They've sealed their fate — hope it was worth their 15 minutes of fame." Another wrote, "I hope they go out of business. How stupid to turn away paying customers and to cause negative headlines for your establishment?" Her former boss also expressed remorse. "Wow! In Arkansas, that's very surprising," President Donald Trump admitted when the topic was broached during a press conference (via HuffPost). After briefly making the moment about himself (shocking) and bragging that he'd "won that state by so much" in 2024, Trump stated, "I think that Sarah is going to be just fine. But it's too bad. She's a good woman."