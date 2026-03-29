Tragedy Has Followed Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade After College Scam

Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade will forever be associated with the college admissions scandal, and she seems to have accepted that. Unfortunately for the YouTuber, however, that's not the only tough aspect of her new reality.

We won't get into the nitty gritty of the college admissions scandal here, but as most know, she went from an up-and-coming influencer to persona non grata almost immediately, and TBH, it's no surprise that she initially decided to lay low in the thick of her biggest controversy. Part of that included dropping out of USC — and as she shared in her appearance on "Red Table Talk," that was because she was mortified. Speaking of the immediate aftermath of her parents' arrests, she recounted that she didn't return to college. Even a few months later, she added, "I never went back. I was too embarrassed. And you know what, I shouldn't have been there in the first place, clearly, so there was no point in me trying to go back."

Strictly speaking, neither of Loughlin's daughters could officially withdraw from USC while the matter was still being investigated. In fact, USC even released a statement to say every student involved had a "Hold" placed on their accounts. "This prevents the students from registering for classes (until they have agreed to participate in the review of their case), withdrawing from the university, or acquiring transcripts while their cases are under review," it read (via Us Weekly). Even so, she did not return.