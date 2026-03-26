Jill Biden Brings Her Killer Legs Out To Play & Shows The MAGA Barbies How It's Done

The MAGA Barbie trend goes hand in hand with Mar-a-Lago face, which is used to describe many women who reside in Trumpland. There's certainly a distinct look that tends to form once one dives deep into today's conservative politics. Conservative makeup is often a factor in this description of being a "MAGA Barbie," which consists of cakey foundation (often in the wrong shade), poor blending skills, and fake lashes. Along with this, many MAGA women appear to have had cosmetic work done to their faces, which has resulted in major transformations over the years.

Jill Biden's look at the panel was a sharp contrast to the Barbiecore fashions of MAGA. Her natural look showed her aging gracefully, and her all-pink outfit felt like a nod to women's empowerment. Even more impressive than her stunning outfit were the words of wisdom she had for the audience. She spoke of the importance of independence, saying (via The Philadelphia Inquirer): "Make sure that no matter what, you can handle life on your own, because things happen in life that you never, ever expected. You need an education, or you need training, or you need something where you can have your own money, stand on your own two feet."

Biden, of course, has done just that. The former first lady discussed some of her many achievements on the panel (via ABC247). "I had the Biden Breast Health Initiative and then I became second lady," she said. "And of course, I worked with Michelle Obama on joining forces and our military initiative ... And I'm an educator. I've been teaching for 40 years."