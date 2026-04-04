Katie Miller Is Warping Into A Fox News Anchor & It's So Obvious
Podcaster Katie Miller has been invited to share her takes on Fox News more and more often lately, and we can't help but wonder if this is a sign that she's going the Lara Trump route. No, we're not talking about Lara's attempted singing career, but that might be on the cards too. On the off chance you aren't glued to Fox News, Katie has been brought on as a commentator on various shows more increasingly since launching her podcast in August 2025. She's shared her stance on Former President Barack Obama's presidential library (which Katie termed "One of the ugliest pieces of architecture I've ever seen" while gushing over current President Donald Trump's White House decor on Fox Business), and the perils of feminism on "The Ingraham Angle" (Katie was seemingly rushed to finish her take by Laura Ingraham herself), among many others.
It's safe to say she's pretty firmly ensconced in the Fox News ecosystem, which brings us right back to our theory that she just might be angling for a more permanent position. To be sure, Katie has a lot going for her if she does want to work for Fox News. She's become a familiar face on the network, and Stephen Miller's wife has also leaned into its aesthetic. For one, Katie has adopted the low-effort MAGA-approved hair extensions, though we'd argue they're still a tad too low-key and not nearly blonde enough for a full-on Fox News anchor. She's also a former MAGA staffer and continued insider, which means she'd be following in the footsteps of fellow former Trump employees like Kayleigh McEnany and Kellyanne Conway. With all that in mind, we can't help but wonder if Katie's podcast is nothing more than a sizzle reel for the job she really wants.
Katie Miller's podcast isn't exactly a smash hit
Katie Miller may have a bunch of high-up contacts and a relevant professional background for Fox News, but as many of her detractors continue to point out, her actual following is on the smaller side. We're talking under 60,000 subscribers at the time of writing which, considering her guests' caliber, is surprising — and only part of it seems to stem from the fact that Katie Miller threatens her husband's "Most Unlikeable MAGA Star" title. Despite proudly positioning herself as the only conservative, health-conscious working mom with a podcast, Katie is actually just one of many "womanosphere" content creators, which may account for her lack of subscribers. Even worse, the general consensus is that on top of not exactly differentiating herself, her show is kind of boring.
Salon wasn't exactly complimentary, noting that the show, "appears to be lulling viewers to sleep." They similarly argued that the premiere episode, "was a big nothingburger," particularly since, "The biggest news that came out of it was that Stephen Miller eats a lot of mayonnaise." Yikes. Likewise, Slate described "The Katie Miller Podcast" as "Eye-wateringly boring — void of a single revelatory moment." They also lamented the wasted opportunity of being in such close proximity to some of MAGA's biggest stars, but choosing instead to, "ask them the most banal questions imaginable." Perhaps, then, some work is needed before Katie goes full-on Fox News host. Maybe that's why she's being brought on to the network so frequently. Practice makes perfect, after all.