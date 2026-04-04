Katie Miller Is Warping Into A Fox News Anchor & It's So Obvious

Podcaster Katie Miller has been invited to share her takes on Fox News more and more often lately, and we can't help but wonder if this is a sign that she's going the Lara Trump route. No, we're not talking about Lara's attempted singing career, but that might be on the cards too. On the off chance you aren't glued to Fox News, Katie has been brought on as a commentator on various shows more increasingly since launching her podcast in August 2025. She's shared her stance on Former President Barack Obama's presidential library (which Katie termed "One of the ugliest pieces of architecture I've ever seen" while gushing over current President Donald Trump's White House decor on Fox Business), and the perils of feminism on "The Ingraham Angle" (Katie was seemingly rushed to finish her take by Laura Ingraham herself), among many others.

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It's safe to say she's pretty firmly ensconced in the Fox News ecosystem, which brings us right back to our theory that she just might be angling for a more permanent position. To be sure, Katie has a lot going for her if she does want to work for Fox News. She's become a familiar face on the network, and Stephen Miller's wife has also leaned into its aesthetic. For one, Katie has adopted the low-effort MAGA-approved hair extensions, though we'd argue they're still a tad too low-key and not nearly blonde enough for a full-on Fox News anchor. She's also a former MAGA staffer and continued insider, which means she'd be following in the footsteps of fellow former Trump employees like Kayleigh McEnany and Kellyanne Conway. With all that in mind, we can't help but wonder if Katie's podcast is nothing more than a sizzle reel for the job she really wants.